Area police reports indicated:
KILLEEN
Criminal warrant arrest for another agency was reported at midnight Tuesday in the area of South Fort Hood Street and Westover Drive.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at midnight Tuesday in the 500 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
Burglary of a building by forced entry was reported at 12:54 a.m. Tuesday in the 3000 block of Lake Road.
Driving while intoxicated was reported at 2 a.m. Tuesday in the 4000 block of Littlerock Drive.
An assault causing bodily injury was reported at 5:10 a.m. Tuesday in the 4500 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
A criminal warrant arrest for another agency was reported at 5:25 a.m. Tuesday in the 3300 block of Keith Avenue.
An assault causing bodily injury was reported at 9:11 a.m. Tuesday in the 1600 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
A terroristic threat was reported at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday in the 1300 block of Quail Circle.
Theft of motor vehicle parts was reported at 11 a.m. Tuesday in the 700 block of East Stan Schlueter Loop.
A theft was reported at 11:25 a.m. Tuesday in the 3200 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
An assault was reported at 1:07 p.m. Tuesday in the 800 block of East Dean Avenue.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 2:52 p.m. Tuesday in the area of 22nd Street and Harbour Avenue.
Possession of a controlled substance was reported at 3:25 p.m. Tuesday in the area of North College Street and West Green Avenue.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 6:45 p.m. Tuesday in the area of East B Avenue and North Eighth Street.
City warrant for another agency was reported at 8:36 p.m. Tuesday in the area of Bunny Trail and Brownsville Drive.
A theft was reported at 9 p.m. Tuesday in the 1700 block of Terrace Drive.
Unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon was reported at 10:56 p.m. Tuesday in the area of Terrace Drive and Stetson Avenue.
COPPERAS COVE
An arrest for assault with bodily injury, family violence was reported at 12:07 a.m. Tuesday in the 4200 block of Primrose Drive.
An arrest for criminal mischief was reported at 1:40 a.m. Tuesday in the 700 block of East Avenue D.
An accident was reported at 7:32 a.m. Tuesday in the 2800 block of Ogletree Pass.
Violation of 72-hour parking was reported at 10:20 a.m. Tuesday in the 1100 block of Bluff Drive.
A theft was reported at 10:38 a.m. Tuesday in the 200 block of West Avenue G.
Emergency medical detention was reported at 10:43 a.m. Tuesday in the 2200 block of Jay Circle.
A theft was reported at 10:26 a.m. Tuesday in the 400 block of South 25th Street.
Violation of 72-hour parking was reported at 1:17 p.m. Tuesday in the 1100 block of Sherry Lane.
Safekeeping was reported at 1:21 p.m. Tuesday in the 1000 block of Judy Lane.
An arrest for possession of a controlled substance, intent to deliver, possession of marijuana, unlawful carry of a weapon, possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 1:55 p.m. Tuesday in the 1000 block of Judy Lane.
A welfare check was reported at 4:52 p.m. Tuesday in the 500 block of North Third Street.
An arrest for warrants for no drivers license, failure to control speed, failure to maintain financial responsibility was reported at 8:36 p.m. Tuesday, (no location given).
An emergency medical detention was reported at 6:46 p.m. Tuesday in the 2100 block of Ryan Drive.
Interference with child custody was reported at 9:12 p.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
An accident was reported at 9:30 p.m. Tuesday in the intersection of Georgetown Road and Sunset Lane.
HARKER HEIGHTS
An arrest for outstanding warrants for failure to appear, public intoxication, possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 7:40 p.m. Tuesday in the 800 block of South Amy Lane.
An arrest for outstanding warrants for violating a promise to appear order, speeding was reported at 9:46 p.m. Tuesday in the 400 block of Indian Trail.
An arrest for outstanding warrants for assault by threat was reported at 10:50 p.m. Tuesday in the 400 block of Indian Trail.
LAMPASAS
A disturbance was reported at 3:23 a.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of South Walnut Street.
A suspicious person was reported at 8:42 a.m. Tuesday in the 400 block of South Live Oak Street.
An assault was reported at 10:59 a.m. Tuesday in the 600 block of South Western Street.
Harassment was reported at 12:24 p.m. Tuesday in the 600 block of South Race Street.
A disturbance was reported at 1:05 p.m. Tuesday in the 400 block of South Pecan Street.
A suspicious person was reported at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 100 block of E. E. Ohnmeiss Drive.
A disturbance was reported at 2:27 p.m. Tuesday in the 600 block of North Key Avenue.
Fraud was reported at 3:19 p.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of East Fourth Street.
An accident was reported at 5:02 p.m. Tuesday in the 100 block of East Third Street.
An accident was reported at 5:43 p.m. Tuesday in the 1600 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Criminal trespassing was reported at 6:15 p.m. Tuesday in the 500 block of Naruna Road.
A suspicious person was reported at 8:34 p.m. Tuesday in the 1100 block of North U.S. Highway 281.
Criminal trespassing was reported at 10:32 p.m. Tuesday in the 1700 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Compiled by Jana Lynn Kilcrease
