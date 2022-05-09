Area police reports indicated:
KILLEEN
Duty to give information and render aid was reported at midnight Sunday in the 400 block of South Twin Creek Drive.
Debit/credit card abuse was reported at midnight Sunday in the 500 block of East Central Expressway.
Burglary of a vehicle was reported at midnight Sunday in the 4500 block of Jeff Scott Drive.
Duty on striking an unattended vehicle was reported at 2:48 a.m. Sunday in the 1300 block of South Fort Hood Street.
Driving while intoxicated was reported at 4:40 a.m. Sunday in the area of Arlee Street and Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
Walking in the roadway where sidewalk is provided was reported at 5:44 a.m. Sunday in the area of Avenue C and Second Street.
Burglary of a vehicle was reported at 6 a.m. Sunday in the 1000 block of North Twin Creek Drive.
An assault causing bodily injury was reported at 7:40 a.m. Sunday in the 2600 block of Coley Drive.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 8:45 a.m. Sunday in the area of East G Avenue and South 20th Street.
Criminal mischief was reported at 10:30 a.m. Sunday in the 1400 block of Jasper Garden Court.
An assault causing bodily injury was reported at 12:56 p.m. Sunday in the 800 block of Trimmier Road.
An assault causing bodily injury was reported at 2 p.m. Sunday in the 800 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
An aggravated assault was reported at 6:37 p.m. Sunday in the 800 block of North Gray Street.
An assault causing bodily injury was reported at 7 p.m. Sunday in the 3300 block of East Rancier Avenue.
Possession of marijuana was reported at 7:10 p.m. Sunday in the area of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard and North Gray Street.
A pedestrian walking on roadway not facing traffic was reported at 7:14 p.m. Sunday in the area of Attas Avenue and North 12th Street.
An assault causing bodily injury was reported at 8 p.m. Sunday in the 2200 block of Coach Drive.
Burglary of a habitation with the intent to commit another felony was reported at 8:10 p.m. Sunday in the 400 block of West Voelter Avenue.
Fraudulent use or possession of identifying information was reported at 8:50 p.m. Sunday in the 600 block of West Mary Jane Drive.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 10:20 p.m. Sunday in the 1800 block of North College Street.
Theft of a motorcycle was reported at 11:30 p.m. Sunday in the 1300 block of South Fort Hood Street.
COPPERAS COVE
Possession of marijuana was reported at 12:31 a.m. Sunday in the 600 block of Teinert Avenue.
An arrest for possession of a controlled substance was reported at 2:43 a.m. Sunday in the intersection of Clara Drive and Robertson Avenue.
An arrest for retaliation, terroristic threat causing fear of serious bodily injury or death was reported at 2:43 a.m. Sunday in the area of Clara Drive and Robertson Avenue.
Discharging a firearm within city limits was reported at 4:14 a.m. Sunday in the 900 block of North Seventh Street.
An arrest for driving while intoxicated was reported at 4:40 a.m. Sunday in the 2500 block of Pintail Loop.
Burglary of a vehicle was reported at 3:39 p.m. Sunday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
An arrest for speeding, no drivers license, failure to maintain financial responsibility was reported at 3:53 p.m. Sunday in the 600 block of East Business Highway 190.
A minor in possession of tobacco was reported at 4:12 p.m. Sunday in the 400 block of Casa Drive.
A general information report was taken at 4:35 p.m. Sunday in the 600 block of Mary Street.
An arrest for possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia was reported at 4:57 p.m. Sunday in the 300 block of Horseshoe Drive.
An arrest for wrong/fictitious/altered/obscured insignia was reported at 4:57 p.m. Sunday in the 300 block of Horseshoe Drive.
An arrest for open container and driving while license is invalid was reported at 6:50 p.m. Sunday in the 200 block of West Business Highway 190.
HARKER HEIGHTS
Burglary of a vehicle was reported at 1 a.m. Sunday in the 200 block of Dale Earnhardt Drive.
Unauthorized use of a vehicle was reported at 1 a.m. Sunday in the 200 block of Dale Earnhardt Drive.
Criminal trespassing was reported at 8:15 a.m. Sunday in the 100 block of Ball Road.
A theft was reported at 11:14 a.m. Sunday in the 1200 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
An arrest for theft of property was reported at 11:18 a.m. Sunday in the 2000 block of Heights Drive.
A theft was reported at 6:39 p.m. Sunday in the 2000 block of Heights Drive.
LAMPASAS
An arrest for public intoxication was reported at 12:08 a.m. Sunday in the 100 block of E. E. Ohnmeiss Drive.
A suspicious person was reported at 12:33 a.m. Sunday in the 100 block of E.E. Ohnmeiss Drive.
Criminal mischief was reported at 1:29 a.m. Sunday in the 1100 block of West First Street.
A suspicious vehicle was reported at 7:10 a.m. Sunday in the 500 block of South Pecan Street.
A theft was reported at 1:28 p.m. Sunday in the 300 block of East Fourth Street.
A reckless driver was reported at 1:33 p.m. Sunday in the 500 block of North Highway 183.
