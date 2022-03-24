Area police reports indicated:
KILLEEN
City warrant for other agency reported at 12:41 a.m. Wednesday in the 600 block of South Fort Hood Street.
Criminal warrant arrest for other agency reported at 2;29 a.m. Wednesday in the 1900 block of North Gray Street.
Possession of marijuana reported at 4:05 a.m. Wednesday in the area of Carpet Lane and West Elms Road.
Assault reported at 7;30 a.m. Wednesday in the area of Santa Rosa Drive and West Mary Jane Drive.
Driver ran stop sign reported at 10:53 a.m. Wednesday in the area of Jennifer Drive and Kathey Drive.
Assault reported at 2:49 p.m. Wednesday in the 800 block of Henderson Street.
Interference with emergency request for assistance reported at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday in the area of South 38th Street and Cranford Avenue.
Criminal mischief reported at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday in the area of South 38th Street and Cranford Avenue.
Possession of marijuana reported at 8 p.m. Wednesday in the 6000 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
Driver without license reported at 9:44 p.m. Wednesday in the 1400 block of South Fort Hood Street.
Assault causing bodily injury reported at 10 p.m. Wednesday in the 2700 block of Schwald Road.
Display license plate assigned to another vehicle reported at 11:10 p.m. Wednesday in the area of Dugger Circle and Zephyr Road.
Assault causing bodily injury reported at 11:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 100 block of East Anderson Avenue.
COPPERAS COVE
Assault of a family member reported at 12:47 a.m. Wednesday in the 1100 block of Pecan Avenue.
Arrest for terroristic threat to family or household reported at 1;13 a.m. Wednesday in the 1000 block of West Avenue D.
Arrest for criminal trespass reported at 3:42 a.m. Wednesday in the 1400 block of East Business Highway 190.
Arrest for assault, family violence reported at 6:46 a.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
Illegal dumping reported at 9:02 a.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of Judy Lane.
Arrest for theft of property, burglary of a vehicle reported at 9:13 a.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
Theft reported at 12:34 p.m. Wednesday in the 2000 block of Urbantke Lane.
Electronic transmission, possession of certain visual material reported at 2:18 p.m. Wednesday in the 1200 block of Courtney Lane.
General information report taken at 2;18 p.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
Forgery reported at 2:25 p.m. Wednesday in the 600 block of South Main Street.
Possession of marijuana in a drug free zone reported at 3:34 p.m. Wednesday in the 1200 block of Courtney Lane.
Asdault reported at 4;47 p.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of Sherman Avenue.
Accident reported at 5:44 p.m. Wednesday at the intersection of Hill Street and North third Street.
Welfare check rported at 5:50 p.m. Wednesday in the 400 block of North First Street.
Found property reported at 10:12 p.m. Wednesday in the 500 block of South Main Street.
Arrest for speeding, theft, running stop sign, failure to maintain financial responsibility, possession of marijuana reported at 10:59 p,m. Wednesday in the 300 block of North First Street.
HARKER HEIGHTS
Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle reported at 7:09 a.m. Wednesday in the 1400 block of Mohican Trail.
Arrest, missing person, assisting other agency reported at 10:41 a.m. Wednesday in the 500 block of West Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
Narcotics investigation reported at 11:08 a.m. Wednesday in the 600 block of West Knights Way.
Driving while intoxicated, possession of marijuana, carrying a weapon reported at 9:50 p.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of East Nights Way.
LAMPASAS
Accident reported at 8:31 a.m. Wednesday in the 200 block of EE Ohnmeiss Drive.
Reckless driver reported at 11:34 a.m. Wednesday in the 1400 block of Nix Road.
Reckless Driver reported at 12:18 p.m. Wednesday in the 2600 block of South Highway 183.
Accident reported at 2:22 p.m. Wednesday in the 1700 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Disturbance reported at 4:14 p.m. Wednesday in the 1400 block of East Third Street.
Arrest for driving with invalid license, expired vehicle inspection, failure to appear, previous conviction reported at 6:12 p.m. Wednesday in the 100 block of East Third Street.
Prowler reported at 11:25 p.m. Wednesday in the 600 block of North Ridge Street.
