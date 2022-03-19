Area police reports indicated:
KILLEEN
Assault causing bodily injury reported at 1 a.m. Friday in the 3300 block of East Rancier Avenue
Driving while intoxicated reported at 4;13 a.m. Friday in the area of South Fort Hood Street and West Veterans Boulevard.
Assault on a family member reported at 8:30 a.m. Friday in the 6100 block of East Rancier Avenue.
Criminal warrant arrest of other agency reported at 9:22 a.m. Friday in the 1400 block of Lowes Boulevard.
Theft reported at 9:22 a.m. Friday in the 1400 block of Lowes Boulevard.
Criminal warrant arrest for other agency reported at 10 a.m. Friday in the 300 block of Priest Drive.
Harassment reported at 10:05 a.m. Friday in the 2900 block of Zephyr Road.
Walking in the roadway reported at 12:30 p.m. Friday in the 1100 block of South Fort Hood Street.
Aggravated assault reported at 1 p.m. Friday in the 2300 block of Botanical Drive.
Terroristic threat reported at 2 p.m. Friday in the 2200 block of Windfield Drive.
Fictitious license plates reported at 3:10 p.m. Friday in the 2100 block of South W.S. Young Drive.
Unlawful carry of weapons reported at 6;30 p.m. Friday in the 1300 block of Jasper Drive.
Discharge of firearm reported at 6:47 p.m. Friday in the 3000 block of Chaucer Drive.
Driving while intoxicated reported at 9:37 p.m. Friday in the area of East Rancier Avenue and North W.S. Young Drive.
COPPERAS COVE
Copperas Cove police do not provide police reports on the weekends.
HARKER HEIGHTS
Harker Heights police do not provide police reports on the weekends.
LAMPASAS
Burglary of a motor vehicle reported at 1:02 a.m. Friday in the 100 block of North Arnold Street.
Reckless driver reported at 7:20 a.m. Friday on South Highway 183.
Criminal trespass reported at 4:03 p.m. Friday in the 500 block of North Spring Street.
Arrest for possession of a controlled substance reported at 4:24 p.m. Friday in the 200 block of East First Street.
Possession of drug paraphernalia reported at 6:16 p.m. Friday in the 1200 block of East Third Street.
Arrest for theft reported at 9:30 p.m. in the 100 block of North Western Avenue.
Disturbance reported at 9:34 p.m. Friday at the intersection of North Avenue and Key Avenue.
Suspicious person reported at 11:35 p.m. Friday in the 1200 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Compiled by Jana Lynn Kilcrease.
