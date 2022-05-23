Area police reports indicated:
KILLEEN
Criminal mischief was reported at midnight Sunday in the 1100 block of Old Farm to Market 440 Road
Driving while intoxicated was reported at 1:39 a.m. Sunday in the area of East Rancier Avenue and North W.S. Young Drive.
Driving while intoxicated was reported at 2:31 a.m. Sunday in the area of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard and North 10th Street.
A criminal warrant arrest for another agency was reported at 2:44 a.m. Sunday in the area of East A Avenue and North 10th Street.
A city warrant for another agency was reported at 8:22 a.m. Sunday in the area of Liberty Bell Loop and Zephyr Road.
A theft was reported at 10 p.m. Sunday in the 1400 block of Lowes Boulevard.
Illegal discharge of a firearm was reported at 11:05 p.m. in the 1100 block of 28th Street.
Possession of marijuana was reported at 11:36 p.m. Sunday in the area of East Rancier Avenue and Massey Street.
COPPERAS COVE
Criminal mischief reported at 10:16 a.m. Sunday in the 300 block of Manning Drive.
An assault by threat, family violence was reported at 11:03 a.m. Sunday in the 1300 block of Dixon Circle.
An arrest for assault with bodily injury and family violence was reported at 12:21 p.m. in the 800 block of Hackberry Street.
An arrest for terroristic threat was reported at 5:43 p.m. Sunday in the 800 block of North Fifth Street.
An accident was reported at 5:57 p.m. Sunday in the 2500 block of East Business Highway 190.
Found property was reported at 6:33 p.m. Sunday in the 1200 block of West Avenue B.
An accident was reported at 6:56 p.m. Sunday in the in intersection of Robertstown Road and Saddle Road.
An accident was reported at 7:47 p.m. Sunday in the 300 block of Cove Terrace.
A terroristic threat was reported at 9:52 p.m. Sunday in the 3400 block of Samuel Street.
Possession of drug paraphernalia and dangerous drug was reported at 10:29 p.m. Sunday in the 500 block of North First Street.
Two reports of possession of a controlled substance reported at 11:18 p.m. Sunday in the 500 block of East Business highway 190.
An arrest for possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia was reported at 11:49 p.m. Sunday in the 500 block of East Business Highway 190.
HARKER HEIGHTS
An assault on a family member was reported at 12:46 a.m. Sunday in the 400 block of Indian Trail.
Failure to maintain financial responsibility was reported at 1:08 a.m. Sunday in the 500 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
An arrest for multiple warrants was reported at 4:20 a.m. Sunday in the 400 block of Indian Trail.
Forgery of a financial instrument was reported at 5:14 a.m. Sunday in the 900 block of Indian Trail Drive.
A terroristic threat of a family household was reported at 8:48 p.m. Sunday in the 400 block of Clore Road.
An assault causing injury to a family member was reported at 9:01 p.m. Sunday in the 800 block of South Ann Boulevard.
Deadly conduct, discharging a firearm was reported at 10:47 p.m. Sunday in the 300 block of Indian Trail.
LAMPASAS
Harassment was reported at 12:49 a.m. Sunday in the 1300 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
A burglary of habitation was reported at 12:45 a.m. Sunday in the 1600 block of East Avenue H.
Fraud was reported at 1:06 p.m. Sunday in the 1000 block of Cloud Street.
Loud music was reported at 1:09 p.m. Sunday in the 400 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Suspicious activity was reported at 2:12 p.m. Sunday in the 600 block of North Key Avenue.
An arrest for impersonating a public servant was reported at 3:29 p.m. Sunday in the 900 block of West Avenue C.
Criminal trespassing was reported at 4:55 p.m. Sunday in the 1700 block of East Central Expressway.
A suspicious person was reported at 7:57 p.m. Sunday in the 600 block of North Key Avenue.
A noise disturbance was reported at 8:15 p.m. Sunday on Bellaire Avenue.
Compiled by Jana Lynn Kilcrease
