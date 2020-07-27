Testimony during recent bond hearings suggest that a Killeen infant who died in May suffered physical abuse a few months prior to her death.
Eddie Octavius Braswell, 23, a Fort Hood soldier, was arrested earlier this month on a first-degree felony charge after police said he caused injuries on May 11 that led to the death of his 7-month-old daughter, Nalani Jessica Hendrich.
He has not been indicted.
After hearing testimony and arguments during a remote hearing in the 27th Judicial District Court on July 20 and continued on Monday, Judge John Gauntt denied a defense attorney’s motion to reduce bond.
Braswell was being held in the Bell County Jail on Monday in lieu of a bond of $1 million on the charge of injury to a child with intentional serious bodily injury. He was booked into jail on July 3, jail records showed.
On May 11, Killeen police responded to Braswell’s residence after he called 911 and said his infant was unresponsive.
The child was transported to Baylor Scott & White McLane Children’s Medical Center in Temple, where she died on May 16 after being on life support.
When Nalani Hendrich arrived at the hospital, a doctor diagnosed her with traumatic brain injury, a skull fracture, scalp tissue swelling, respiratory failure and abusive head trauma, according to the arrest affidavit.
Police said that during a subsequent medical examination, a doctor observed that Hendrich’s skull was broken into three separate parts.
The state’s prosecutor said during the hearing on July 20 hearing that the District Attorney’s Office is reviewing another possible charge against Braswell after the Killeen Police Department completed its investigation into bruising on the child’s face that was reported in March.
Testimony
The Lifesize screen was crowded with at least 11 observers and participants, not including the judge and court officials, during the first remote hearing on July 20.
The court heard testimony from five people, including the child’s mother, during that hearing.
Defense attorney Greg Simmons, who had filed a motion to reduce bond, argued that his client would be restricted to base and was not a flight risk.
Braswell’s sister, Jazmine Braswell, said that her brother would not try to flee to Georgia, where the family is from. She agreed with Simmons that the bond was excessive.
The state’s witnesses during the July 20 hearing reveal more details in the recent case.
A KPD detective told the court that Braswell gave five different explanations for the child’s fatal head trauma.
Det. Tanya Lawson also said that cellphone videos depicted Braswell’s “torturous” behavior toward his daughter.
“He would do things to her that a normal adult wouldn’t do to a baby,” Lawson said. She described videos that allegedly showed the infant sleeping and then he would yell to wake her up suddenly, frightening her.
“She was screaming at the top of her lungs,” she said.
The investigation into the facial injuries in March was slowed when it was handed from KPD to the Harker Heights Police Department after an official realized the March incident might have occurred in their jurisdiction, according to Lawson’s testimony.
She requested to have the case returned to KPD after the death and both investigations since have been completed by KPD.
Sade Hendrich, 21, the child’ mother, said that CPS took the child from her custody during its investigation into the bruising, and Braswell assumed custody while she was allowed weekend visitation.
“He sent me a picture of the bruise on her face, but it wasn’t there before,” Sade Hendrich said.
She last saw Nalani Hendrich during a visitation over Mother’s Day weekend.
“She was alive and healthy,” Sade Hendrich said.
Two hours after handing her daughter over to Braswell, she received a phone call.
“My daughter was on life support the next time I saw her,” she said.
