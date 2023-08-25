Texans should reduce how much electricity they use on Friday, the state’s main grid operator said — the fourth such request made in nine days to avoid demand for power exceeding how much is available.
The Electric Reliability Council of Texas, or ERCOT, warned that the grid could be further strained through the weekend.
Extreme heat continued to envelop much of the state, threatening to drive demand for power to record levels as people cool their homes. Forecasts for relatively low wind power also contributed to ERCOT’s concern.
ERCOT asked people to reduce their energy use between 3 p.m. and 9 p.m. on Friday, a time frame that’s typically the most perilous. People returning home from work crank down their thermostats against the persistent heat, but solar power dwindles as the sun sets.
ERCOT cannot let people try to pull more power off the grid than is available. If that happens, grid infrastructure can be badly damaged. The operator can trigger emergency operations to prevent it. A worst-case-scenario would bring rolling power outages.
Unlike the rest of the United States, much of Texas is on the ERCOT power grid, which largely stands alone. Operators in a statement said they were calling on large power users to reduce their power use and asking other grids to provide what limited help they could.
Residents can conserve energy by turning up thermostats a few degrees and refraining from using large appliances such as washing machines and clothes dryers.
ERCOT previously called for people to reduce their power use on Aug. 17, Aug. 20 and Aug. 24.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.