The state’s grid operator asked Texans to conserve energy on Thursday afternoon and evening, when forecasters expect grid conditions to be tight because of high demand for power as excessive heat continues to grip the state.

The Electric Reliability Council of Texas, or ERCOT, warned of “high potential” to go into emergency operations. The first step would involve bringing all available power generation online, including unused reserves. The worst-case would be to implement rolling power outages.

