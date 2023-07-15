Texas A&M University-Central Texas hosted an auction Saturday to raise money for the students Eagle Warrior Scholarship funds.
These scholarships help students with tuition, transfer students coming from CTC along with providing for full-time students working toward their degree.
During the start of the event, attendees checked in and had an opportunity to get raffle and auction tickets along with a meal ticket. People were lined up outside the door at the Warrior Hall and ready to begin the fundraiser.
“We have been planning about nine months now, we reached out to CTC because we have a partnership,” said Kathleen McDonald, assistant director of Advancement and Alumni Services. “This scholarship that we’re raising money for actually started about 10 years ago.”
Included in the Saturday auction was a celebrity auction team, featuring two members of the hit A&E television series, “Storage Wars: Texas” — Ricky and Bubba Smith, who is also a Killeen High School graduate.
A month ago, Ricky’s wife Jeanie Smith, spoke to the Herald regarding her and Ricky’s thoughts on the event. She expressed excitement, not only because it’s for a good cause but because she herself graduated in the area.
“The turnout’s great, lots of businesses in the community donating and it’s for a good cause.” Bubba Smith said before the auction.
Items that were being auctioned at the event ranged from Michael Kors bags to Kodi coolers. There was a variety of different items for different age groups.
“I got here at three, so I got a chance to sneak and see some of the items being auctioned.“ attendee Antonio Carter joked. “I have a couple of things I have my eyes on and it’s for such a good reason, scholarships to help kids go to school.”
The event ended around 6 p.m. with most items being auctioned off for the cause.
Texas A&M-Central Texas officials were grateful to the attendees and excited with how much they made to put into the futures of university students, although the exact amount raised wasn’t immediately known.
“We have to continue to do that (fundraisers) and that’s why we’re here today — to raise money for scholarships,” McDonald said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.