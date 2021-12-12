Texas A&M-Central Texas is getting a mascot

Texas A&M University-Central Texas now has a mascot, who goes by the name “Pathfinder.”
While there still isn’t any sports teams at the college and no discussions at the moment for implementing any sports teams, the mascot will serve as a general-use mascot that will be featured at events at the college or any college-related events, officials said last week.
The mascot is styled after the warrior design that is featured in and around Texas A&M University-Central Texas.
Back in October, the school had a little contest for the students on what to name their mascot.
The choices of names included Kelley, Pathfinder and Honor.
Kelley was a pick due to it being the name of the designer and alumnus who brought the warrior design into costume.
Pathfinder was a pick due to A&M seeing their students as “pathfinders” in their lives.
And Honor was a pick due to honor being a value that the school and it’s students hold dear.
The students settled on Pathfinder for the name.
