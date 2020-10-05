The tower of Founders Hall at Texas A&M-Central Texas in Killeen will be illuminated in blue light this evening in recognition of World Teachers’ Day.
The action was announced by the Texas A&M University System on Monday in a news release, which noted that the blue-light observance would take place at the 11 universities in the A&M System, the RELLIS Campus in Bryan and the Texas A&M Health Sciences Center Dallas campus.
A total of 30 iconic buildings and landmarks will be illuminated, the release said.
“We want to celebrate World Teachers’ Day in a big way all across Texas this year,” said Elaine Mendoza, Chairman of the Texas A&M System Board of Regents. “2020 has taught us all to better appreciate the importance of those who choose to spend their lives teaching others.”
World Teachers’ Day was conceived by UNESCO, the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization, in 1994. The day provides the occasion to celebrate the teaching profession worldwide, take stock of achievements and draw attention to the voices of teachers who are at the heart of efforts to attain the global education target of leaving no one behind.
“We teach Texas, and we are proud of it,” Mendoza said. “The Texas A&M University System is proud to graduate more fully-certified teachers than any public university system in Texas.”
Graduates from education colleges at Texas A&M University System campuses are highly sought-after because they are so well prepared, said Chancellor John Sharp.
“From Day One, our teacher candidates are working with students and getting the tools they need so they are ready for the classroom,” Chancellor Sharp said. “We give them the tools they need to make the world a better place, one child at a time.”
The theme for this year’s World Teachers’ Day is “Teachers: Leading in crisis, reimagining the future.” All 11 universities in the Texas A&M System will, via social media and other online efforts, be encouraging their communities to consider the contributions teachers have made to provide remote learning, support vulnerable populations, re-open schools and ensure learning gaps are mitigated.
The buildings and landmarks to be illuminated in blue are:
The Performing Arts Center, the three fountains in Garvin Lake, Talbot Hall and Memorial Stadium at Texas A&M University-Commerce;
The Jack K. Williams Administration Building, the Harrington Education Center, Albritton Bell Tower and the dome of the Academic Building at Texas A&M University;
Trailblazer Tower, the Vergara Planetarium and the front of Killam Library at Texas A&M International University;
College Hall and the javelina statues at Texas A&M University-Kingsville;
The Building for Academic and Student Success at Texas A&M University-Texarkana;
The Momentum Wave at Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi;
The tower of Founders Hall at Texas A&M University-Central Texas;
The Clock Tower in the Central Quad area at the Texas A&M Galveston campus;
The Original Texans sculpture on the Charles K. and Barbara Kerr Vaughn Pedestrian Mall at West Texas A&M University, the Hayward Spirit Tower and The Eternal Flame monument in Victory Circle;
The Smokestack at Tarleton State University;
The Wilhelmina Delco Building and John B. Coleman Library at Prairie View A&M University
The Torre de Esperanza, the fountain at the intersection of University and Jaguar Way and the Central Academic Building at Texas A&M University-San Antonio;
The top floor of the Texas A&M Health Sciences Center Dallas Campus;
The entrance to The Texas A&M University System’s RELLIS Campus in Bryan.
