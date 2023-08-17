A&M building 1.jpg

An artist’s rendering shows a planned design for future buildings at Texas A&M University-Central Texas in south Killeen.

 Courtesy photo

The regents of the Texas A&M University System approved a five-year, $4.8 billion capital plan for construction projects at every system entity, including $49.9 million for a project at Texas A&M University-Central Texas in south Killeen.

The regents announced on Wednesday the plan to fund a long list of planned projects while also announcing a freeze on tuition and fees for undergraduate Texas residents for the next two academic years.

