The regents of the Texas A&M University System approved a five-year, $4.8 billion capital plan for construction projects at every system entity, including $49.9 million for a project at Texas A&M University-Central Texas in south Killeen.
The regents announced on Wednesday the plan to fund a long list of planned projects while also announcing a freeze on tuition and fees for undergraduate Texas residents for the next two academic years.
“Providing an excellent and affordable education always has been a priority for us, and I am so pleased that our regents and state lawmakers could provide this tuition freeze to our students,” John Sharp, chancellor of the Texas A&M University System, said. “I hope this move can give some reassurance and relief to Texas A&M’s students and their families.”
The new building to go up at the Killeen campus — the Centralized Operational Reliability and Efficiency (CORE) facility — has been in the works for some time. In October 2021, spokeswoman for the university Karen Clos said the new facility will house base operations for the University Police Department, an Emergency Operations Center and other CORE operations.
On Thursday, officials said the project is currently in the design process. Upon completion of the design and approval from the Board of Regents, construction will begin later in 2023 with anticipated completion in the summer of 2025.
“Construction of a fully functional CORE facility will establish an essential backbone and hub for current facilities and for future campus development,” said university President Marc Nigliazzo, in a 2021 news release.
According to this week’s announcement, the $4.8 billion system capital plan includes $3.2 billion of previously approved projects that are either in design or construction. The plan also includes $1.6 billion in proposed future projects across the system’s 11 universities and eight state agencies.
A&M-Central Texas was established in 2009 as an upper-level institution. It only accepts transfers and offers bachelor’s and master’s degrees.
Currently, the university has three buildings.
