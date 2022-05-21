Texas A&M University-Central Texas celebrated research and innovation recently at the 10th Annual Outstanding Research Awards Banquet.
A total of 20 students, staff, and faculty were finalists within seven categories recognizing faculty, undergraduate, and graduate student research excellence and staff innovation.
The event invited nominees, finalists, community members, and their family members to celebrate their accomplishments.
Attendees shared the evening with keynote speaker Heather Wolfe, curator of manuscripts and associate librarian at Folger Shakespeare Library. Wolfe provided highlights referencing her archival work on Shakespeare’s coat of arms.
Award categories, finalists, and winners for each are as follows:
Outstanding Faculty/Staff Qualitative Scholarship Award: Michael Daley, Michelle Dietert and Stephanie Peebles-Tavera. The winner in this category was a tie between Daley and Dietert.
Outstanding Faculty/Staff Quantitative Scholarship Award: Abhjit Nag, Andria Schwegler and Ankita Singhvi. The winner in this category was Schwegler.
Warrior Innovation Staff Award: Gregory Bourgeois, Arnetta Brown and Debra Davis, La Treice Frederick and Debbie Morrison. The winner in this category was Bourgeois.
Outstanding Undergraduate Student Scholarship Award: Alyssa Cabading, Baleigh Eliott and Drenea Singer. The winner in this category was Eliott.
Outstanding Graduate Student Scholarship Award: Patricia Grabitz, Rebecca Hopkins and James Stanley. The winner in this category was Hopkins.
Outstanding Graduate Thesis Award: Rebecca Hopkins, Kathryn Miller and Ashley Schaffrin. The winner in this category was a tie between Hopkins and Miller.
