Founders Hall at Texas A&M University-Central Texas in Killeen is now, “General Robert M. Shoemaker-Founders Hall.”
Before a crowd of about 100 onlookers, Junior ROTC students dropped the canvas to reveal the new lettering at the building entrance Thursday afternoon.
University President Dr. Marc Nigliazzo welcomed dignitaries and visitors to a the presentation in Warriors Hall, where he praised General Shoemaker’s efforts throughout Central Texas, especially in the Killeen community, to further education and promote learning.
“It was his commitment to education, opportunity and action, that were key to leading the way for the development of this campus to challenge students of all interests and backgrounds to be the best they could be,” Nigliazzo said.
“We are here tonight to honor someone I’m sure most of you knew, or knew by his legacy. He was an incredible human being.”
Texas A&M University System Chancellor John Sharp remarked on Shoemaker’s commitment to the military.
“The military is in the DNA of Texas A&M University,” Sharp said. “It has been a privilege to note that 262 commissioned officers have received an education through our great school system.”
Retired Lt. Gen. Pete Taylor told the crowd about his many years of friendship with “General Bob” as he called him, finishing with a quote from Shoemaker.
“It only matters because it’s all for the kids...”
One of the many philanthropic endeavors that Gen. and Mrs. “Tuke” Shoemaker helped to create was the Shoemaker Wolf/Warrior Scholarship for graduates from his namesake high school in Killeen.
The scholarship was designed for those who choose to pursue a bachelor’s degree at Central Texas College or Texas A&M University-Central Texas.
One of those students is Business Development turned Business Marketing major Saquoi Drecklette, a junior at the Central Texas campus.
“I was asked to tell you what the scholarship has done for me,” Drecklette said with a smile to the crowd before her.
Drecklette graduated in the class of 2019. She knew she wanted to go into business, but was undecided about some of the opportunities available at that time. She received a telephone call one week before graduation from her high school counselor who asked if she wanted to go to Texas A&M next year.
“Obviously, my answer was yes!” said Drecklette, who had been encouraged by many of the faculty and staff.
“I don’t know what I would have done without this amazing opportunity.”
Shoemaker graduated from the U.S. Military Academy at West Point in 1946. He was commissioned as an lieutenant in the Infranty and earned his aviator wings in 1960.
He served multiple tours in Asia and was assigned to Fort Hood in 1970. In 1978 he rose to the rank of general, earning his four stars, and took command of the U.S. Army Forces Command.
He was inducted into the Army Aviation Hall of Fame in 1983 and into the Army Operational Testers’ Hall of Fame in 2002. He served for 36 years.
Gen. and Mrs. “Tuke” Shoemaker returned to the Central Texas/Fort Hood area, where he served eight years as a Bell County commissioner and as president for multiple civic and professional organizations like First Cavalry Division Association, Heart of Texas Council of the Boy Scouts and United Way of the Greater Fort Hood Area.
He served on the Texas A&M University Task Force and campaigned for public higher education in Central Texas.
He died in June 2017.
