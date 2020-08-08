Texas A&M University-Central Texas announced Saturday via Twitter that it will waive all application fees to those who submit an application before Aug. 10.
Applicants must meet these requirements to be eligible for admission:
Minimum 2.0 cumulative transfer grade point average on a 4.0 scale
Minimum 30 academic, college-level transferable semester hours
Must be eligible to return to all previously attended institutions
Visit A&M-Central Texas degree program webpages or speak with an admission counselor for additional information.
