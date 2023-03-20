More than 100 prospective students have signed up for Warrior Preview Day, “and more are welcome” said officials in Enrollment Management at Texas A&M University-Central Texas.
Warrior Preview Day begins at 10 a.m. Saturday and is free and open to all current high school and community college students, as well as those with some college or university credit but no degree.
“This year, more than ever, we’re welcoming a broader range of students, to include students still in high school and those community college students who may just be starting their academic career,” Clifton Jones said. Jones is the assistant vice president in enrollment management and created the event in 2012. He says its focus has evolved to include more, and younger, Central Texas students.
Warrior Preview Day showcases the university’s programs, offers interaction with faculty and staff and invites the public to explore the campus and learn more about the 30 undergraduate and 19 graduate programs.
“The university’s Transfer Central Program gives prospective students the tools to make the journey to their eventual bachelor’s degree predictable, efficient and up to 50% more affordable than a traditional four-year university. It’s open to anyone who has already earned college or university credit for at least one class,” Jones said.
“Warrior Preview Day is a chance for us to feature all of the elements that are best about the university, and to invite potential students to explore their academic interests, meet students just like themselves, get information about admissions and financial aid, and experience the campus,” Jones said.
