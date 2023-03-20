Warrior preview.jpg

Ms. Ali Mathe, Associate Director of Student and Civic Engagement discusses Warrior Preview Day, scheduled for Saturday at Texas A&M University-Central Texas campus. 

 Courtesy photo

More than 100 prospective students have signed up for Warrior Preview Day, “and more are welcome” said officials in Enrollment Management at Texas A&M University-Central Texas.

Warrior Preview Day begins at 10 a.m. Saturday and is free and open to all current high school and community college students, as well as those with some college or university credit but no degree.

