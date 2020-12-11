More than 250 students will receive their diplomas from Texas A&M University-Central Texas, beginning at 10 a.m. Saturday.
Students will walk through Warrior Hall on the university’s campus to receive their diploma, and students have been allowed to bring five guests with them, due to the coronavirus pandemic.
For those unable to attend the “walk-through” graduation, the university is streaming it at https://www.tamuct.edu/graduation/.
The schedule is:
- 10 a.m.: College of Arts and Sciences
- Noon: College of Business Administration
- 2 p.m.: College of Education and Human Development
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.