The police department of Texas A&M University-Central Texas in Killeen is hosting a “Winter Wonderland” event over at the campus and the public is welcome to partake in the festive activities.
Officer Omayra Pintado set up the event as a way for the community to come out and enjoy themselves.
“There’s not very many Christmas related events that happen around the area aside from the parade and the lights over at BLORA ... so this is an event for families to come out with their kids and have fun,” Pintado said.
The event is from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday at the courtyard that is in between Warrior Hall and the library.
The Killeen Fire Department will also be at the event with one of their fire trucks.
The event will have photos with Santa, ornament decoration, stocking decoration, gingerbread decoration, face-painting, popcorn, hot cocoa, Christmas lights, and much more.
There will also be a food truck at the event, which is served by former alumnus John Perez.
The event is also collecting donations for Families in Crisis. “Money or toys will be greatly appreciated” Officer Pintado said.
