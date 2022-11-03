With daylight saving time ending Sunday, there will be another hour available to fill with one of the many events happening this weekend. Check out the carnival at the Central Texas Exposition, the Music Association of Central Texas’s Music and Arts Festival, volunteer to plant trees for Texas Arbor Day, tour the Nature in Lights display early via bicycle or horse, and more.
Local Events
Workforce Solutions of Central Texas is hosting its Red, White, and You Hiring Event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 4 at Club Hood, 28218 Wainwright Drive, Fort Hood. This event is open to transitioning service members, veterans, and their family members. There will be over 160 employers in attendance. Go to https://workforcesolutionsctx.com/event/hiring-red-white-you for more information.
The Courses of Clear Creek, 52381 Legends Way on Fort Hood, will host the Phantom Warrior Four-Person Golf Scramble at noon Nov. 4. On-site registration begins at 11 a.m. Cost is $45 per person with an optional $5 mulligan.
Spoke Night at Nature in Lights will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Nov. 4 at the Belton Lake Outdoor Recreation Area. Participants will be the first to explore this year’s 3-mile Nature in Lights display. Cost is $10 per biker and kids 12 and under are free. Saddle Night will follow from 6 to 10 p.m. Nov. 5 and is $75 per rider with personal horse, and proof of a negative Coggins test. There will also be a chuckwagon dinner, hot cocoa, and cider included. Call 254-394-5018 to reserve for Saddle Night.
Space Create Interactive Studios will host its Grand Opening from noon to 2 p.m. Nov. 4 and a Block Party from noon to 4 p.m. Nov. 5 in downtown Killeen at 207 W. Avenue D. The grand opening will include a speech by Mayor Debbie Nash-King, building dedication, ribbon cutting, tour and reception. The block party will feature live performances by local artists, guided tours of the multi-functional studio space, food trucks, and vendors. Go to visit www.spacecreate.org. for more information.
Harker Heights Parks and Recreation is hosting the I Love My Parks Day from 8 to 11 a.m. Nov. 5 at Kern Park, 400 S. Ann Blvd., Harker Heights. Volunteers will work in the community garden and plant trees in celebration of Texas Arbor Day and end with a ceremony and ribbon cutting. Volunteers will receive a free shirt while supplies last. Those under 18 must be accompanied by an adult. Contactkgomez@harkerheights.gov for more information.
Texas Bound Real Estate, 3310 E. Central Texas Expressway in Killeen, is hosting its Harvest Festival and Barbecue Cook Off from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Nov. 5. There will also be food, music, and shopping at this event.
Central Christian Church, 1301 Trimmier Road in Killeen, is hosting two weekend events in honor of Veterans Day. The Men’s Breakfast Meetup will be at 9 a.m. Nov. 5. Reserve a spot by emailing CCCTexasRSVP@gmail.com with your name and phone number. Soldiers and veterans are invited to hear retired Navy Seal Commander Michael H. Imhof’s testimony and inspirational story at 10:45 a.m. Nov. 6, followed by soup, salad, and dessert. Call 254-526-2179 for questions.
Harker Heights Parks and Recreation will host its Wednesday Wellness Walks every first and third Wednesday of the month from 8 to 9 a.m. at Carl Levin Park, 400 Miller’s Crossing, Harker Heights. This free walk is for seniors ages 50 and up. All fitness levels are welcome.
The Mayborn Science Theater at Central Texas College, 6200 W. Central Texas Expressway in Killeen, hosts a variety of laser shows, movies, and other events based on astronomy.For show descriptions, a full schedule, and ticket prices go to www.starsatnight.org or call 254-526-1800.
Family Fun
The Central Texas Exposition is open daily from 3 to 11 p.m. now through Nov. 5 at the Killeen Special Events Center, 3301 S. W.S. Young Drive. Gate admission is $2, unlimited ride wristbands range from $25 to $30.
Killeen Recreation Services will host a tree planting event to celebrate Texas Arbor Day at 9 a.m. Nov. 4 at Long Branch Park, 1101 Branch Drive. Sign up to volunteer at https://www.governmentjobs.com/careers/killeen/transferjobs.
Angel Wings Ranch, 13365 Farm-to-Market 2484 in Salado, is hosting its Harvest Fundraiser from 4 to 7 p.m. Nov. 5. There will be family-friendly activities like horse rides, hayrides, pumpkin painting, hot cider, dinner plates, and a silent auction. Admission, parking, and some activities are free. All others will include a fee that goes toward building an on-site winter shelter for senior horses include. AWR provides faith-based equine-assisted learning.
The 2022 Central Texas Fall Festival is open every day through Nov. 20 at Sweet Eats Fruit Farm, 14400 E. State Highway 29, Georgetown. There is a corn maze, pumpkin patch, pig races, petting zoo, live music, apple cannons, wagon rides, food trucks, and much more available. Admission ranges from $19.95 to $24.95 depending on the day of the week. Go to https://bit.ly/3QN5XOi for tickets and a full list of events.
Explore, Learning, and Play occurs every Wednesday from 9:30 to 11 a.m. at the Bronco Youth Center, 6602 Tank Destroyer Blvd., Fort Hood. Parents with children ages 3 years and younger will engage in playgroups that focus on age-appropriate activities and exercises that help build interpersonal skills together. No registration is required. Participants must have a military ID to participate. Call 254-287-2286 for more information.
The Harker Heights Public Library, 400 Indian Trail, hosts a variety of virtual and in-person livestreams, children’s programs, story times, crafts, and other activities with details posted throughout the week on the library Facebook page, www.facebook.com/harkerheightspubliclibrary/.
The Killeen Public Library hosts its Game Days for Adults every Friday from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Main Library, 205 E. Church Ave. The library also hosts a variety of other in-person events for children, teens, and adults every week at the Main Library and the Copper Mountain Branch Library. Go to https://www.killeentexas.gov/171/Libraries for a full schedule.
Local Music
Barrow Brewing Company, 108 Royal St. in Salado, will host 15 live music performances on two stages during the second annual Music Association of Central Texas’s Music and Arts Festival starting at 11 a.m. Nov. 5. Admission is free until 6 p.m., with a suggested donation of $10 in the evening. Go to www.mactx.org for a full lineup.
Schoepf’s BBQ, 702 E. Central Ave. in Belton, will host the free Shooter FM Acoustic Lunch with live music by Ryan Lindsay and Ethan Smith, with radio hosts Crowman and Nash, at noon Nov. 4. Schoepf’s will also host Wilder Blue with a live taping of the show for www.koketv.com at 6 p.m. Nov. 10. Tickets are $30 each. Go to www.outhousetickets.com for more information and to purchase tickets in advance.
Bo’s Barn Dance Hall and Club is hosting live music by Craig Howell and the Somewhere in Texas Band from 8 p.m. to midnight Nov. 4. Cover: $10. Whiskey Renegade will perform from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. Nov. 5. Cover: $10. The dance hall is at 4984 W. Farm-to-Market 93, Temple. Catch karaoke from 8:30 to 11:30 p.m. every Thursday. Happy Hour is from 5 to 10 p.m. every Thursday, and 5 to 8 p.m. every Friday and Saturday. For more information, go to www.bosbarndancehall.com, or call 254-939-7131.
Fire Street Pizza, 10310 Farm-to-Market 439 in Belton, is hosting free live music by
Trevor Helt from 6 to 9 p.m. Nov. 4, the Sarah Burton Duo from 6 to 9 p.m. Nov. 5, and Martian Folk from noon to 3 p.m. Nov. 6.
The VFW Post 3892, 201 VFW Drive in Harker Heights, hosts karaoke with a DJ from 8 p.m. to midnight every Friday and a Tejano DJ the first and third Saturday of the month. Call 254-213-3350 for more information.
Scores Pizza and Wings, 219 S. East St. in Belton, hosts Open Mic Night with Jacob Augustine every Wednesday from 7 to 10 p.m.
The 3 Texans Winery and Vineyard, 7536 Farm-to-Market 2409 in Temple, will host live music by Megan Brucker from 2 to 5 p.m. Nov. 5.
Local Markets
The Music Association of Central Texas will host its Artists Market from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nov. 5 at Barrow Brewing Company, 108 Royal St., Salado. There will be local painters, photographers, jewelers, sculptors, and other vendors at this event.
The Central Texas Farmers Market happens every Saturday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and every Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Kempner Farm, 4616 Farm-to-Market 2808, Kempner. There are local growers, artisans, vendors, food trucks, and more available. Interested vendors can go to http://www.kempnerfarm.com to find more information and an application.
Lampasas Trade Days will be from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. every first Saturday of the month at 2646 E. Highway 190. There will be vendors, antique dealers, craftsmen, artists, and more available. Call 512-734-1294 for more information.
The Gatesville Chamber Market Days will be from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. every second Saturday of the month through December at the Historic Cotton Belt Depot, 2307 S. Highway 36, Gatesville. There will be local vendors will fresh produce, plants, homemade crafts, furniture, décor, and more.
Museums and Exhibits
The Temple Railroad and Heritage Museum, 315 W. Avenue B, is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Every first Saturday of the month, the museum hosts a free, themed Family Day. This month’s theme is “Part of the Art” and will be from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Nov. 5. Visitors will learn about different art mediums and create some of their own. Go towww.templerrhm.org for more information. Admission is $4 for adults, $3 for seniors, $2 for kids ages 5 to 12, and free for children under 5.
The Bell County Museum, 201 N. Main St. in Belton, is hosting a Día de los Muertos Celebration from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Nov. 5, featuring folklorico dancing, face painting, crafts, and more. Visitors are invited to bring a picture of a loved one who has passed to place on the ofrenda. The museum is open from noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday.
The Mayborn Museum at Baylor University, 1300 S. University Parks Drive, Waco, is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday. View the special display, “DC Super Heroes: Discover Your Superpowers!” for families to play as superheroes in a series of challenges from now through Jan. 29, 2023. Admission is $10 for adults, $9 for seniors, and $8 for kids 12 and under.
The Texas Ranger Hall of Fame and Museum, 100 Texas Ranger Trail in Waco, is open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is $8 for adults, $7 for seniors and military, $4 for kids 6 to 12, and kids under 6 are free.Go towww.texasranger.org for more information.
The Lampasas County Museum, 303 S. Western Ave., is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. Call 512-556-2224 for more information.
The Salado Museum and College Park, 423 S. Main St.,is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.Go towww.saladomuseum.org for more information.
