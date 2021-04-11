One Texas bill that is on its way to the Calendars Committee as of Friday could, if passed, pave the way for a change in civil actions following accidents involving commercial vehicles that cause injury or death.
House Bill 19 left the Committee on Judiciary & Civil Jurisprudence after the bill went through a second public hearing following the authorship of a substitute for the bill on March 24.
On the surface, the bill appears to make it so civil actions would place more blame on the driver of the vehicle and less on the company.
Both of Killeen’s representatives, Rep. Brad Buckley, R-Salado, and Rep. Hugh Shine, R-Temple, are in favor of the bill for various reasons.
Buckley, who represents District 54, said he knows the bill has been hotly contested, but there is one main demographic he wants to help protect with his support of the bill — small-business owners.
“This thing is being framed as this is (to protect) big trucking companies,” Buckley said near the end of March. “This is a flower shop that’s delivering things. These are plumbers that have vans that are going around town. These are small-business folk — many of whom have been driven into bankruptcy with a lack of protection from some of the judgments that have been created from lawsuits involving accidents, sometimes very minor accidents, where the fault is found to be on the driver.”
Some opponents of the bill have said that it would let companies off the hook.
Shine, who represents District 55, said that is simply not true.
“There’s some direct actions against employer defendants that are related to an employee’s negligence ... such as negligent hiring or negligent training, supervision or retention,” Shine said a couple of weeks ago.
Shine said he was not entirely in favor of the bill as it was originally written by Rep. Jeff Leach, R-Plano.
Knowing a substitute was being written (by Rep. Reggie Smith, R-Sherman), Shine had to wait to see it before making a final judgment on the bill.
“The substitute answers a lot of the questions I had,” Shine said. “For one, if an employer stipulates that the employee whose conduct caused the commercial vehicle accident was acting in the scope of the employment at the time of the accident, then that’ll serve as the basis for holding the employer liable.”
In part of the bill, it would stipulate, in some instances, a two-phased (or bifurcated) trial.
In the first phase of the trial, the trier of fact (judge or jury) shall determine liability for and the amount of compensatory damages.
In the second phase of the trial, the trier of fact shall determine liability for and the amount of exemplary damages.
According to Section 41.001 of the Texas Civil Practice and Remedies Code, exemplary damages are “any damages awarded as a penalty or by way of punishment,” including punitive damages.
“Again, egregious negligence, or negligence, or poor maintenance of equipment and all that ... none of that changes. It simply gives some protection to small businesses,” Buckley said.
With the bill headed to the Calendars Committee, it will soon reach the House floor for a possible vote. If it receives the votes needed to pass, it will then move across to the Senate for review, debate and a possible vote.
