A bill that recently passed the Texas House and is now in the Texas Senate would expand options in Central Texas for those who receive Medicaid.
The bill, House Bill 3662, was authored by Rep. Brad Buckley, R-Salado, and coauthored by three others, including Rep. Hugh Shine, R-Temple.
Buckley explained over the phone Wednesday that the bill would add the Baylor Scott & White health plan as an option for Medicaid recipients.
“This bill, basically, if it receives final passage in the Senate and becomes law, could impact 200,000 Medicaid recipients in Central Texas rural service area,” Buckley said.
The rural service area includes all around the Killeen-Fort Hood-Temple area, up to Waco, as far as Bryan and “out west,” Buckley explained.
The current law originated in 1997 when the Texas Legislature passed a law that allowed a community health plan that was funded by a public hospital district to receive a “preference of procurement” from the Health and Human Services Commission.
According to the provisions of the law, as long as the community health plan met the same standards that the private insurance companies met, then it would be available as an option for Medicaid patients.
Buckley said that when the bill was passed, hospital districts that were included in the program were in El Paso, Dallas, San Antonio and Houston.
HB 3662 would allow the Health and Human Services Commission to contract with managed care organizations under certain circumstances, according to the analysis of the bill.
Those circumstances would be “an MCO that is wholly owned and operated by a hospital district in the region; or an MCO that is created by a qualifying nonprofit corporation that coordinates with a hospital district in the region or with a municipality that owns a state-licensed hospital with an indigent care obligation.”
If the bill passes, Buckley said it is a win-win.
“This would just simply put our community health plan through Baylor Scott & White at the same footing as those plans, except this will not require us to levy a property tax to do it,” Buckley said. “So, I think it’s a win for the underserved communities, and it’s a win for the taxpayers.”
Buckley said the Central Texas area has had the Scott & White community health plan for several years, but it has never been recognized as the community health plans in more populous areas, such as in El Paso, Dallas, Houston and San Antonio.
For similar reasons, Shine called HB 3662 “landmark” legislation.
If this legislation is successful, it “will be the only non-hospital district participating in this program,” Shine said.
Shine said Scott & White is the financial anchor for the health care infrastructure.
“Baylor Scott & White — which is in Temple — serves as the financial anchor for our health care infrastructure for our Central Texas area,” Shine said Thursday. “What is anticipated is this legislation will promote competition and choice for Medicaid patients and should be able to ensure access to care for those who live in the region.”
On May 7, HB 3662 passed the Texas House with a vote of 99-36.
