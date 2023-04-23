Texas Congressman August Pfluger, R-San Angelo, will hold a ribbon cutting ceremony and open house at 11:30 a.m. Monday at his new Killeen congressional office, 505 E. Jasper Drive.

The event, which has been anticipated since January 19 when Pfluger and former KISD superintendent Dr. John Craft shared the announcement at a meet and greet to “celebrate the new congressional office for the 11th District of Texas” which runs from Killeen to far West Texas near New Mexico.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.