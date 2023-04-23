Texas Congressman August Pfluger, R-San Angelo, will hold a ribbon cutting ceremony and open house at 11:30 a.m. Monday at his new Killeen congressional office, 505 E. Jasper Drive.
The event, which has been anticipated since January 19 when Pfluger and former KISD superintendent Dr. John Craft shared the announcement at a meet and greet to “celebrate the new congressional office for the 11th District of Texas” which runs from Killeen to far West Texas near New Mexico.
The event is open to the public. Light refreshments will be served.
The Killeen Congressional Office was officially open April 3 to provide full-time assistance to constituents experiencing issues with a federal agency like the Department of Veterans Affairs, the Social Security Administration, the Internal Revenue Service, the U.S. Passport Office, and more.
“Congressman Pfluger is proud to welcome the western portion of Bell County to the 11th District of Texas and looks forward to representing the needs of the community in the U.S. House of Representatives,” according to the press release. “He is excited to open the first congressional office ever located in Killeen.”
“We did have a congressional historian research this, and the congressional historian has not found any history of any congressional office in Killeen,” Pfluger said.
Pfluger represents 20 counties in Texas’ 11th District, including a portion of Bell County.
“Pfluger grew up in San Angelo before graduating from the U.S. Air Force Academy,” according to his congressional biography. “He served ... as a decorated fighter pilot (and) later as an advisor on the National Security Council and still serves as a colonel in the Air Force Reserves.”
A Republican, Pfluger is a member of the House Committee on Homeland Security, co-founding the MACH 1 caucus and the Texas Ag Task Force.
“I’m going to be fighting for legislation and making sure, like we’ve already done in the last defense bill, that Fort Hood — Fort Cavazos — can succeed, that the soldiers who are stationed here have the training, resources and equipment they need to keep our country safe,” he said during the Jan. 19 event.
Pfluger, 44, lives in San Angelo with his wife and their three daughters.
“I’m going to pour my heart into making sure the VA is a better place,” he said. “If you need something with Social Security, if you need something with the VA, if you need something with the IRS — we’ve returned over $1.5 million to constituents in the last two years. We’re going to keep going on that
