Texas farmers are worried one of the state’s most precious water resources is running dry. You should be, too.

Field technician supervisor Billy Barron uses an e-line water level meter to check the level of a water well in a pecan orchard in Lubbock County. Barron was checking water levels near the High Plains Underground Water Conservation office on Jan. 13. 

 Mark Rogers for The Texas Tribune

LUBBOCK — The Ogallala Aquifer is buried deep throughout the High Plains. The water flowing underneath is as good as gold for farmers in the region, serving as a lifeline in years when the drought and Texas heat wither crops.

It is a critical resource for the agricultural industry — not just in Texas, but in the other seven states that it lies beneath.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.