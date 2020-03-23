Gas prices have fallen 10.4 cents per gallon in the past week across the state, averaging just $1.86 per gallon, according to gasbuddy.com.
According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Texas is priced at $1.39 a gallon Monday while the most expensive is $3.19 a gallon. The national average price of gasoline stands at $2.08 a gallon, falling 12.8 cents in the past week.
The lowest price in the area was $1.70 Monday afternoon at Sam’s Club at 600 W. Central Texas Expressway, according to gasbuddy.com.
In Killeen, the cheapest gas was selling for $1.77 per gallon Saturday at the Walmart Neighborhood Market, 1380 Lowes Boulevard, according to GasBuddy.com.
Gasoline was selling for $1.77 per gallon on Saturday at four different AAFES stations — one at 70001 Clarke Road, one at 4250 Clear Creek Road, one at 1002 Tank Battalion Road and the other on Warrior Way — according to GasBuddy.com.
In Copperas Cove, the cheapest price was $1.75 at Murphy USA, 2712 E. U.S. Highway 190, according to gasbuddy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.