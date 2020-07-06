The average price for a gallon of gas in Texas has fallen 1.6 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $1.87 per gallon today, according to GasBuddy. Gas prices across the state are 18.3 cents per gallon higher than a month ago but stand 57.9 cents per gallon lower than this time last year.
The national average price of gasoline has fallen 1.2 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.17/g today. The national average is up 14.9 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 58.1 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.
Killeen
In Killeen, the cheapest gas was selling for $1.69 per gallon Monday at the H-E-B at 2511 Trimmier Road and Lowes Boulevard, according to GasBuddy.com.
Harker Heights
On Monday, the Sam’s Club at 600 W. Central Texas Expressway was selling the cheapest gas at $1.66 per gallon, according to users of GasBuddy.com.
Copperas Cove
On Monday, the Murphy USA at 2712 E. U.S. Highway 190 was selling gas for $1.85 per gallon.
Fort Hood
Gasoline was selling for $1.63 per gallon on Saturday at the AAFES on Warrior Way and Martin Drive according to GasBuddy.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.