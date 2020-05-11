Gas prices have climbed just 1.1 cents per gallon in the past week across the state, averaging $1.52 per gallon, according to gasbuddy.com.
According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Texas is priced at $1.11 a gallon Monday in Dallas while the most expensive is $2.59 a gallon. The national average price of gasoline stands at $1.83 a gallon, rising 6.4 cents in the past week.
The lowest price in the local area was $1.34 at Sam’s Club in Harker Heights at 600 W. Central Texas Expressway, according to gasbuddy.com.
In Killeen, the cheapest gas was selling for $1.36 per gallon Monday at the Walmart Neighborhood Market, 3801 East Stan Schlueter Loop, according to GasBuddy.com.
The cheapest gas in Copperas Cove was $1.46 Monday morning at Sunoco, 1262 U.S. Highway 190 & East D Street, according to gasbuddy.
Gasoline was selling for $1.38 per gallon on Monday at AAFES on Fort Hood — Warrior Way & Martin Drive — according to GasBuddy.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.