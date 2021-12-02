An investment officer for the Texas General Land Office has been “relieved of his duties” after he publicly questioned that the state should have veterans cemeteries, including the one in Killeen, when they lose money.
Texas Land Commissioner George P. Bush announced in a letter to the Texas Legislature on Thursday that Rusty Martin, has been relieved of his duties that pertain to the operations of the Veterans Land Board.
In light of comments Martin made on Oct. 28 about the status and funding of the cemeteries between the state cemeteries board, Texas Veterans Commission, the Veterans Land Board and the Texas General Land Office, Eric Brown, the deputy director of the Texas State Veterans Cemeteries, resigned.
Brown is a retired Air Force master sergeant, who had been running the state’s four veteran cemeteries since 2013.
“Remember, when you talk about supporting these cemeteries, you’re talking about forever,” Martin said at the Oct. 28 meeting. “You can’t predict what the land and housing (loan) programs will look like 10 years from now, let alone 200 years from now. If loan demand goes down precipitously over time, then you really don’t have that generating any income for the program, at some point you’ll siphon out all the funds available for the program.
“I’m a money guy. I’m not comfortable putting any kind of money into a money losing program.”
In the wake of Martin’s relief of duty, David Repp, the senior deputy director and chief financial officer, will assume the duties, Bush announced.
John Kelley has also been named the new deputy director of cemeteries, succeeding Brown. Kelley is a U.S. Army veteran who retired after 23 years of service, achieving the rank of lieutenant colonel, with deployments to Afghanistan and Kosovo.
“I have full confidence that these personnel changes will have a positive impact on our day-to-day operations and better reflect the mission and values of our agency,” Bush said.
