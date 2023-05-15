outdoor rec 1

One of the best-kept secrets in Central Texas, Colorado Bend State Park is a Texas Parks and Wildlife facility that includes 5,328 acres of wooded parkland.

 courtesy photo

The Texas House on Monday gave preliminary approval to two bills, Senate Bill 1648 and Senate Joint Resolution 74, that would, with voter approval, create a Centennial Parks Conservation Fund to invest up to $1 billion to buy more land for the state parks system.

Advocates are calling it a “historic” and an “unprecedented” level of investment in the state’s park system, which celebrates its 100th anniversary this year.

