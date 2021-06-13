Joker’s IceHouse Bar & Grill served up something more than delicious burgers and wings Sunday afternoon. Patrons also got a side of cuteness with their lunch, thanks to the Texas Humane Heroes rescue in Killeen, which threw a fundraising event at the local eatery.
The rescue, along with its many volunteers, brought a variety of furry friends looking for forever homes to the restaurant located on South Clear Creek Road, right by Killeen Regional Airport. The fundraiser ran from 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
The event was accompanied by Jon and Faith Austin, who provided musical entertainment, while volunteers showed some of the rescue’s dogs to restaurant goers. The rescue was accepting cash donations, pet treats, toys, blankets and mostly anything needed to keep the animals at the rescue plenty happy and healthy.
“The donations we get are used for medical expenses, food. We use Science Diet (pet food). We also use it for spay/neuter and microchips,” said Adams.
All of the animals available at the rescue are up to date on vaccinations, spayed/neutered and microchipped prior to adoption. Adams said heartworm positive animals are also available, and all heartworm care is handled by the rescue. Texas Humane also provides a safe home for animals coming from shelters that practice euthanasia to create space.
“We rescue from kill shelters. A lot of these dogs are on deaths door when they come to us.” Adams said.
Texas Humane Heroes has two locations. One is right here in Killeen, just down the road from Joker’s, and the other is in Leander, which is about 30 minutes north of Austin. Even with two shelters, off-site coordinator Tasha Adams said the sites are already at full capacity. This means they can no longer take in animals, until those there get adopted.
With all the space filling up, more volunteers and donations are needed at, so the Texas Humane may continue to provide the standard of care they are currently providing to the many furry friends that occupy the shelter.
“We love our volunteers here. We’re always looking for more volunteers. Anyone that wants to volunteers is more than welcome.” Adams said.
Anyone interested in adopting from Texas Humane Heroes should visit the shelter located on 5501 S. Clear Creek Road, or go to their website, HumaneHeroes.org/Adopt to view adoptable pets, find out more about volunteering or to make a donation.
In addition, the city’s animal shelter is almost at max capacity. The Killeen Animal Shelter, 3118 Commerce Drive, hosted a free adoption event this weekend for select animals at the shelter. The shelter is an open admissions shelter that works with several different rescues. For more information, visit KilleenTexas.gov/Animals.
Here's are the canine companions that were at the event:
