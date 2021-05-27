A bill that is nearing full passage could allow high school seniors to receive a high school diploma and graduate in spite of failing one or more end-of-course tests.
House Bill 999, authored by Rep. Diego Bernal, D-San Antonio, passed the House on third reading on April 21. On Tuesday, it passed the Senate 30-1 with an amendment that would limit eligibility to seniors this year.
As it was originally written, the bill would have added seniors in 2021-2022.
Sen. Dawn Buckingham, R-Lakeway, who is the senator for all of Killeen, Copperas Cove, Harker Heights and Nolanville, cast the only dissenting vote.
The bill would authorize “an individual graduation committee to determine a high school senior’s eligibility for graduation without considering the student’s end-of-course test performance,” according to the bill analysis published by Bernal.
Current rules state that high school seniors must pass three of the five end-of-course tests to be eligible for graduation.
The individual graduation committee is comprised of the school’s principal, the teacher, the department chair or teacher’s supervisor and either the student’s parent, a designated advocate or the student if he/she is 18 years old or an emancipated minor.
If the House agrees to the amendment from the Senate, the bill would go to Gov. Greg Abbott’s desk and take effect immediately.
If the House does not agree to the amendment, a conference committee, comprised of members of both chambers, would have to come together to present a final version before Sunday.
Buckingham was unavailable for comment Thursday.
