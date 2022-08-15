Jade Stafford Selmon

Jade Stafford Selmon

A Texas man is spending time behind bars after a hit-and-run left a child injured in 2020.

Jade Stafford Selmon, 30, was booked into the Bell County Jail on Thursday after he was sentenced to seven years of deferred adjudication probation. As a condition of his probation, Judge Paul LePak ordered that Selmon spend 40 days in jail, including 35 days of work release. Selmon also will have to write a letter of apology, according to Bell County court records.

