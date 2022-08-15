A Texas man is spending time behind bars after a hit-and-run left a child injured in 2020.
Jade Stafford Selmon, 30, was booked into the Bell County Jail on Thursday after he was sentenced to seven years of deferred adjudication probation. As a condition of his probation, Judge Paul LePak ordered that Selmon spend 40 days in jail, including 35 days of work release. Selmon also will have to write a letter of apology, according to Bell County court records.
On May 26, Selmon pleaded guilty in the 264th Judicial District Court to a third-degree felony charge of accident involving injury, failure to stop and render aid.
The case dates back to Jan. 24, 2020, when Killeen police responded to the intersection of Jennifer Drive and Jasper Road in response to a vehicle-pedestrian collision, according to the arrest affidavit.
When they arrived, they found a male child on the curb, next to a bicycle. The child complained of head pain.
The victim’s father was on the scene and told officers that he watched a vehicle run a stop sign and hit his son, who was in the crosswalk.
According to the affidavit, another eyewitness confirmed this and added the suspect had asked those at the scene not to report this incident since “he was on probation.”
Dispatch reported that the vehicle was registered to a Killeen address, and at that residence a man told officers that his grandson, identified as Selmon, was the one who was behind the wheel of the vehicle.
Later that week, a woman identified as Selmon’s mother, said her son had called her about the crash, unsure of what he should do because he was on probation. Later, at Selmon’s apartment complex, Selmon admitted to police that he had struck a child at the scene and left without providing any identifying information.
In an unrelated case that was decided on Thursday in the 264th Judicial District Court, a Killeen man was sentenced to a term of probation after being netted in a prostitution sting last year.
Marc Ganand Sanon, 35, was sentenced to 5 years of deferred adjudication probation on a state jail felony charge of solicitation of prostitution. He pleaded guilty on June 16.
Sanon was one of three Fort Hood soldiers arrested during the sting. According to a Department of Defense Status Report, Sanon is still an active-duty soldier.
On Sept. 14, 2021, 10 men were arrested during a sting that was conducted Sept. 14-16, 2021, by the Bell County Sheriff’s Department and the Texas Department of Public Safety in coordination with Fort Hood law enforcement, according to a prior news release.
The prostitution and sex trafficking operation, conducted in Temple and Killeen, resulted in five arrests — including Sanon — on Sept. 14, 2021, when an undercover female deputy was staged at a location during the sting, dubbed John Suppression Initiative Operation.
Five others were arrested Sept. 16, 2021, with the help of another undercover deputy.
The sting involved authorities placing advertisements on known online sites to attract people interested in buying sexual services.
