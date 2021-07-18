The day was full of good vibes and, hopefully, good fortune during the Texas Metaphysics Fair on Sunday afternoon.
Local vendors gathered at the Killeen Civic and Conference Center from noon until 6 p.m. to sell healing beauty products, gems, give tarot card readings and offer holistic healing services. The fair was hosted by Ricardo Gonzales, the president of the Texas Metaphysical Fairs and Austin Metaphysical Academy. Gonzales usually operates out of Austin.
Though the event was scaled down for a smaller crowd, it bore an impactive energy, with mediums giving deep readings into the lives of those who participated. Many sat for hour-long tarot card readings or further interpretations into a problem they may have been experiencing.
Some vendors present were Tallulah’s Truth LLC., a spiritual reader and Metaphysical Practitioner.
Another was Rachell Scheid, who specializes in “angelic guidance.” Scheid said she’s been able to communicate with angels since she was a child. Her practice consists of deep-seeded roots in Aztec and Mexican culture. When she was younger, Sheid said her ability scared her, but now, she embraces it to help people. Her daughter also has a gift and gives readings as well. The definitive mission is love and light.
Scheid and her daughter also make art prints, angel plaques, candles and elegant beauty items.
For more information, check out RachelleScheid.com.
There was also many a table adorned with precious gemstones. Robert Kuhn of Forgotten Aye Mines displayed some of the many quartz crystals he had mined throughout his career. He also took pride in dubbing the term “astrocrystology,” which he explained is “astrology and crystal mining combined.”
“Nobody’s ever done it,” Kuhns said.
The process of mining comes with a giving quality. These gems are often gifts for others.
“It’s an oddball thing. No ones ever taken me up on it,” Kuhns said. “Some people are very much into astrology. So for an odd gift, they might want to give somebody a birthday gift, a rock that was dug up birthed on that day. I will go up that day and mine for $200. I’ll mine a pound of the best stuff I get.”
At times, it got very philosophical. Metaphysics meant a lot of different things to the vendors, and the way they used it varied. Professional oracle medium Rev. Veronica Daquelle, also known as the Lotus Whisperer, explained how she interpreted metaphysics, and how she practiced. She said she used the Bible as her cliffnotes. Spirituality helped support it all.
“It’s the science,” Daquelle said. “Spirituality is the science of the Bible.”
For more information about the metaphysical community and other events hosted by Gonazales, go to meetup.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.