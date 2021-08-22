It was another magical day at the Killeen Civic and Conference Center with the Texas Metaphysical Fair having made itself back to town Sunday.
The fair was held Sunday from noon to 6 p.m. at the conference center right off of W.S. Young Drive in Killeen. Several vendors from around Central Texas were in attendance.
Vendors showed off their best products ranging from precious stones to candles meant for quite meditation and intention. There were also numerous psychic readers telling fortunes and life-guiding readings with tarot cards and palms.
The Witches Closet, 105 Harrell Dr, Copperas Cove, was stationed at the event with a large table full of most metaphysical needs. It’s a full service metaphysical store that offers classes, open circles and closed circle events.
Rachelle Scheid, who specializes in Angelic Guidance, was back again with homemade candles, handcrafted jewelry and of course, her specialty, Angel Readings.
The Texas Metaphysical Fairs began in 2013 in Austin, and have since traveled throughout different cities in Texas, readings hundreds of vendors and practitioners in the process. The fairs stopped briefly due to the threat of COVID-19, but have since returned.
“The development and direction to the fairs will be to create and bring more togetherness in the Metaphysical, Holistic Communities and Wellness areas,” Owner & President Ricardo Gonzales said in a statement on his website.
Anyone interested in becoming a vendor can also sign up at https://texasfairs.weebly.com/how-to-be-a-vendor.html.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.