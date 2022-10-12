1. Yes. Area residents will be prepared for it by then, and it won’t be a major adjustment.

2. Yes. Since the new name is associated with a Texas Army hero, it should go smoothly.

3. No. Changing the name will be difficult for many veterans who served at Fort Hood.

4. No. The change is seen by some as unnecessary and an example of cancel culture.

5. Unsure. It’s hard to say, since the change won’t take effect for another 14 months.

