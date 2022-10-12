After volunteers with the Killeen community theater complained last month about their vehicles being towed from the theater’s parking lot, one of those volunteers has now won a small claims lawsuit against the Harker Heights company that works with the tow truck company.
Last week, Bell County Justice of the Peace Greg Johnson ruled in favor of Vive Les Arts Theatre volunteer Erin Riddle, the owner of a vehicle which was towed from a parking lot outside the VLA theater on July 17.
Johnson ordered Texas Motor Sports to pay Riddle $170.15 — half of the tow bill — as well as $54 in court costs, for a total of $224.15, according to court documents.
The defendant, Perk Perkins is the owner of Texas Motor Sports and runs a motorcycle safety course in the parking lot. His company holds a contract with Bill’s Towing to tow vehicles in the parking lot that block the area used for motorcycle classes which are held often on Saturday and Sunday. Bill’s was responsible for placing signs in the lot notifying motorists about unauthorized parking.
“The signs in the lot are illegal,” Riddle has repeatedly said.
According to Riddle, who has done extensive research with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation, on the issue. The TDLR is the state governing body which holds jurisdiction over towing companies and the rules about what constitutes legal and illegal towing.
“The towing warning signs must designate who is authorized and who is unauthorized to park in the lot. That information is clearly not on the signs,” Riddle said.
“They (Bill’s) were the ones who told me TMS (Texas Motor Sports) called to have me towed,” Riddle said.
Bearden, who is on the Vive Les Arts board, said last month he has had cars towed from this lot for years. It’s only been in the past two years that signs were posted by Bill’s Towing.
Bearden did not respond to a call from the Herald for this story, however, last month said he was assured the signs were in compliance.
The parking lot, 3401 South W. S. Young Drive, is city property on which the theater has a 99-year lease.
“We have had a contract with VLA to use the parking lot for these classes since 1989,” Bearden said last month.
Although she won the small claims suit against Texas Motor Sports, Riddle said the towing company should be held accountable for the confusion.
Riddle has contacted several other patrons who have also been towed from the lot. She said there are others who may have fallen victim to illegal towing from the parking lot.
In an excerpt from the TDLR website, the sign must include the words “Unauthorized Vehicles Will Be Towed at Owner’s or Operator’s Expense,” a statement about who may park in the parking facility and that parking is prohibited for all others, and the days and hours that towing is enforced. Bill’s Towing signs in the lot do not have all of that information.
According to Riddle, the signs should post unauthorized days and times to warn drivers when they can and cannot park in the lot.
“We would follow the rules, if we knew what they were.” Riddle said.
In a telephone call to Bill’s, “Chris” who preferred not to give his last name, said he was the manager and agreed to answer questions regarding this situation.
“We have a contract with Texas Motor Sports,” Chris said. “The contract authorizes us to impound vehicles parked in the theater lot between the hours of 6 a.m. and 5 p.m. on both Saturdays and Sundays.”
Chris said his company has not impounded any vehicles without first receiving notification from Texas Motor Sports to do so. Chris, who was at the small claims hearing last week, said the signs are legal and that it is the responsibility of the owner’s of the lot to designate authorized parking.
“The judge made it clear — the signs are valid,” Chris said about comments made during the hearing.
Riddle said Johnson ordered the signs to be updated, but that was not evident in the court records the Herald recived from Bell County.
“We were the prevailing party and accomplished our main goal which was an order from the judge to update the signs to protect Vive Les Arts patrons and volunteers in the future,” Riddle said.
