Central Texas College recently received approval from the Texas Board of Nursing for a curriculum change that will allow licensed vocational nursing students to complete the program in nine months rather than the current 12 months.
The amendment, which will take effect with the fall 2023 semester, will allow students to complete the program in two semesters as opposed to three, according to a news release from the college Wednesday
“This revision is more in alignment with the state limit on the number of credit hours required for an associate degree of 60 semester credit hours,” said Susan Ramnarine-Singh, CTC nursing professor and programs director. “Going to nine months also offers a more reasonable length for the traditional LVN program. While the program may be shorter, the instruction and class work will be just as stringent and challenging as the previous curriculum.”
The new nine-month revision will allow students to enter the workforce and begin their health care career much earlier. “Since 2014 the LVN program has gone from 53 credits to the now 43 credit hours and from 12 months to two semesters for traditional day students,” Ramnarine-Singh said. “The Texas Board of Nursing has approved these changes over the years, not as a way to minimize education, but to provide the same quality and rigor of learning in a manner which allows these nursing students to start applying their knowledge on the job much sooner.”
Admission to the LVN program will require the same grade point average and nursing school entrance exam (HESI A-2 exam) requirements as the Associate Degree in Nursing program.
“Students must complete the HESI A2 examination which must be taken no more than two years prior to the eligibility deadline date. In addition, students must also complete the two required prerequisites — Anatomy and Physiology I and Pharmacology for Health Professionals — while achieving a grade of “C” or higher by the eligibility deadline date.”
The college’s LVN program culminates with a Certificate of Completion and enables the graduate to sit for the National Council Licensure Examination-Practical Nurse. It also prepares graduates for practical/vocational nursing practice in a variety of health care settings.
“Our program is composed of classroom instruction and coordinated supervised clinical, hands-on experiences in patient care in local health care agencies,” Ramnarine-Singh said. “Through our state-of-the-art equipment and simulation hospital, students are exposed to many avenues of learning which best prepare them for a variety of health care careers whether in a hospital, physician’s office, lab, nursing care facility or as a home health care provider.”
