The Texas Rangers, the lead agency investigating a standoff that began with shots being fired on Wednesday in Harker Heights, have named the man who was arrested as 40-year-old Brandon Charles Kay of Harker Heights.
Around 1:45 p.m. Wednesday, law enforcement agencies attempted to serve a warrant on Kay in the 300 block of East Cardinal Lane and shots were fired, police said.
When asked, the Texas Rangers, a division of the Texas Department of Public Safety, did not specify whether Kay or members of law enforcement initiated the gunfire.
“The Texas Rangers are the lead agency investigating the shooting,” said Sgt. Bryan Washko, spokesman for DPS. “The investigation is active and open at this time.”
Neither Kay nor law enforcement officers sustained injuries during the shooting, police said.
Washko and the Rangers declined to say what the original warrant was for, and they would not list any charges that have been filed against Kay. Washko said they are not answering the questions due to the ongoing investigation. Harker Heights police also declined to answer questions Thursday, and referred questions to DPS.
The FBI, U.S. Marshals, DPS, the Bell County Sheriff’s Department and the Harker Heights Police Department were also involved in the case on Wednesday, Washko had said.
Lawrence Stewart, the spokesman for the Harker Heights Police Department, said the standoff ended around 6 p.m. Wednesday after Kay spoke to police negotiators.
During the incident, law enforcement personnel evacuated people from the vicinity.
Evacuated residents could be seen sitting in their cars awaiting for the all-clear to return home Wednesday evening.
