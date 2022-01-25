On Monday, Feb. 7, all Texas Roadhouse and Bubba’s 33 locations will host a public fundraiser to support the American Tinnitus Association (ATA).
To honor the company’s late Founder Kent Taylor, the restaurants will donate 100% of all profits on Feb. 7 to the organization. More than 26 million adults in the United States battle tinnitus.
In addition to the restaurant fundraiser, through March 31, Texas Roadhouse will donate ten percent from the online sales of all Texas Roadhouse /ATA co-branded gift cards to the American Tinnitus Association. The gift cards are available online at texasroadhouse.com.
“As we pursue our mission to advance research and find a cure for tinnitus, we are grateful for the support of Texas Roadhouse,” says Torryn P. Brazell, ATA chief executive officer.
“We are sincerely committed to supporting ATA’s mission to raise tinnitus awareness, fund research and help individuals who are suffering,” says Texas Roadhouse CEO and President Jerry Morgan. “Texas Roadhouse and our family of employees honor the life and vision of our Founder Kent Taylor, who was passionate about helping others.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.