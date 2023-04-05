Bump stocks

A bump stock is an attachment designed to make a semiautomatic rifle fire faster. It replaces the weapon's stock—the part held against the shoulder—freeing it to slide back and forth rapidly and harness the recoil energy. A dozen of the rifles used by the gunman in the 2017 Las Vegas mass shooting were modified with bump stocks, allowing him to fire over 1,100 rounds in 11 minutes. Bump stocks are illegal for almost all U.S. civilians; despite suits filed by gun rights groups to reverse this law, the U.S. Court of Appeals upheld the federal ban on bump stocks in August 2022.

 George Frey // Getty Images

The Texas Senate on Wednesday approved a bill that would require people who use a firearm while committing certain felonies to serve 10 years in prison or on probation if convicted.

Under Senate Bill 23 from Sen. Joan Huffman, R-Houston, judges wouldn’t be able to offer people charged with some gun-related crimes the opportunity to have convictions wiped from their records if they successfully complete probation. Juries could recommend probation, but it would have to last 10 years, and the conviction could not be removed from a criminal record.

