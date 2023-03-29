Texas Senate

The Texas Senate gallery is mostly empty due to social distancing at the Capitol on Tuesday. 

 Jay Janner/Austin American-Statesman

 Texas could spend billions in new state money on community colleges, mental health services, property tax cuts and raises for current and retired teachers under measures Texas Senate budget writers approved Monday.

The Senate Finance Committee set aside an additional $5 billion over the next two years for teacher pay raises and other educator programs — as well as costs associated with offering parents private school subsidies — a proposal currently spurring heated debate in the Legislature. They also added $3.7 billion for cost-of-living adjustments for retired teachers and agreed to spend an additional $650 million on school safety measures.

