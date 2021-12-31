Texas Skateland of Harker Heights held its annual New Years’ Eve party Friday night, and there were plenty of teens and people of all ages enjoying their time on the skating rink floor.
“We have had tons of people come out,” said Texas Skateland owner Shirley Morken.
When the clock struck midnight, balloons dropped from the ceiling onto the skaters as they skated their way into the new year.
