Texas Speaker of the House Dade Phelan, R-Beaumont, and Texas Comptroller of Public Accounts Glenn Hegar are expected to be in Killeen in the last week of January.
Both are keynote speakers of two public policy luncheons hosted by the Greater Killeen Chamber of Commerce.
Phelan is expected to address the public during a public policy luncheon that is set to begin at 11:30 a.m. Jan. 25 at the Bill Yowell Conference Room on the campus of Texas A&M University-Central Texas, 1001 Leadership Place in Killeen.
Hegar is expected to speak during a public policy luncheon at 11:30 a.m. Jan. 26 at the Anderson Campus Center on Academic Drive on the campus of Central Texas College.
Tickets for the Jan. 25 luncheon with Phelan can be purchased for $60 at https://bit.ly/3K48KAo.
Tickets for the Jan. 26 luncheon with Hegar can be purchased for $60 at https://bit.ly/33mJ7Kh.
