Heading into the 88th Legislature in January 2023, the state of Texas is expected to have a surplus of around $12 billion. That is a figure Texas Speaker of the House, Rep. Dade Phelan, R-Beaumont, gave to a group of around 70 business leaders in Killeen on Tuesday.
Phelan was the guest speaker at a Greater Killeen Chamber of Commerce Public Policy Luncheon hosted by Texas A&M University-Central Texas.
The estimated surplus is a far cry from the economic challenge legislators faced going into the 87th Legislative Session last January, Phelan explained.
According to the Speaker, when legislators left the 86th session in 2019, the state had a surplus of around $8 billion. When legislators entered the 87th session last January, they were met with a state deficit of around $20 billion, meaning the state spent around $28 billion during the first year of the coronavirus pandemic.
Going into the next session, Phelan said one of his focus areas will be on infrastructure in the growing state.
“In my opinion, we have not had an infrastructure-focused session in many years, if not decades,” Phelan said after explaining that the state has $7 billion for the next five years to use for infrastructure improvements, thanks to the $1 trillion Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act signed by President Joe Biden in November.
The reason why infrastructure is important to Phelan is because of the number of people moving to the state of Texas on a daily basis, which he said was more than 1,300 people per day on average in 2021.
Why are so many people moving to Texas from other states?
Well, according to Phelan, a big reason is the state’s affordable, reliable electricity, which has also recently attracted large companies such as Samsung.
Prior to speaking about the electricity, Phelan discussed the failure of the state’s electric system during Winter Storm Uri. He said completely engineering around a natural disaster is nearly impossible.
“We can try to do what we can, mitigate what we can, then we can do it. But to try to engineer around Uri and winterize everything in anticipation of the next 100-year storm, we can do it; just how much do you want to pay in electricity?” Phelan said.
He said many people have asked him if the state has done enough.
“We did about as much as we could without doing damage, in my opinion,” Phelan said. “We have a lot more work to do. We need some very thoughtful, reasonable conversations over months, if not years.”
Phelan said in his speech that he does not agree with Gov. Greg Abbott in that there is always work to be done and also added that because of Mother Nature, he could never promise for the power to stay on for every Texan during the winter or during the summer.
During his speech, Phelan also addressed redistricting and other legislation passed during the last session, including the constitutional carry law.
Glenn Hegar, the Texas Comptroller of Public Accounts, is scheduled to speak at another Greater Killeen Chamber of Commerce Public Policy Luncheon Wednesday at the Anderson Campus Center at Central Texas College in Killeen.
