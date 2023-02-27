For those with a talent for singing and would like to compete locally, Central Texas Teen Idol tryouts will be held Saturday at the Vive Le Arts Theater in Killeen.
The competition is for teen artists ages 13 to 19 and is a fundraising event with all proceeds to benefit Aware Central Texas, according to organizers.
Tryouts will start at 9 a.m. Saturday at the theater, 3401 S. W. S. Young Drive. Winners will be announced on the Central Texas Teen Idol Facebook page Sunday. Competition winners will move on to the final show April 14.
“We are so excited to present our first annual Central Texas Teen Idol Competition! The competition is free to enter for teens 13-19 and provides an amazing opportunity for the teens of Central Texas area to showcase their talent,” according to a Monday news release Media 2 Social.
Judges for tryouts will include Alexis Farias, a semi-finalist in Tengo Talento Mucho Talento; Spencer Wiley, music director at Harker Heights High School; Gerald Nicholas, music director at Chaparral High School; and Jami Salter, the executive director at Vive Les Arts.
Judges for the finals in April will include Rose Short, from season 17 of “The Voice;” Jershika Maples from season 21 of “The Voice;” Levallois Hamilton, a local performer and songwriter; and Neidra Lemon, a local dancer and choreographer.
“During the April show, all of the finals judges will perform,” the announcement said.
Aware Central Texas has provided over 36 years of crisis intervention and violence prevention services in Central Texas. Its mission is to provide a collective response to those who have experienced violence and trauma through enhanced services, forming community partnerships and creating sustainable change in Central Texas.
Aware Central Texas provides four programs, free of charge to the community. It has community education programs, adult and teen anger management classes, family services, family violence assistance and advocacy programs.
The Central Texas Teen Idol winner will receive a full production music video by Media 2 Social, recording studio time by Dream Big Productions, cash prizes and more.
