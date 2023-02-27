Rose Short

Killeen resident Rose Short performed an original song called “Steamroller” on the Dec. 16, 2019, episode of ‘The Voice.’ Short placed in fourth on the singing show.

 Screen Image | NBC’s The Voice

For those with a talent for singing and would like to compete locally, Central Texas Teen Idol tryouts will be held Saturday at the Vive Le Arts Theater in Killeen.

The competition is for teen artists ages 13 to 19 and is a fundraising event with all proceeds to benefit Aware Central Texas, according to organizers.

janak@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7551

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.