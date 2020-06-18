A mobile office for the Texas Women, Infants and Children organization will be stopping in Killeen today.
From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., the local WIC office will be in a marked bus in the parking lot of Walmart, 3404 Stan Schlueter Loop, in Killeen.
Residents can complete the class at texaswic.org and bring their WIC EBT card to the mobile site today, according to the Texas WIC Facebook page.
