COPPERAS COVE - Though it has been open since July 2, Herb Thai, a restaurant located at 414 E. Avenue D in Copperas Cove, celebrated its official membership into the Copperas Cove Chamber and Visitors Bureau.
Opened by Jatupol Yotasing and his fiancé, Christian Hysell, Herb Thai features recipes from Yotasing’s mother in Thailand.
“Everything - all recipes, all the ingredients - my mom gives me, my mom tells me everything,” Yotasing said. “... I learned from my mom. When she cooked, I was in the kitchen with her and I saw her cook.”
To adapt to the American tastes, he said he and Hysell have had to learn to scale back the spice and amp up the flavor.
“If I make it Thai Thai style, it’s going to be, like, crazy spicy,” Yotasing said.
Yotasing came to the U.S. in 2009 and joined the Army in 2017. During a deployment, he realized the Army is not for him. He plans to get out when his contract is up and run the restaurant full time.
Herb Thai is open Monday-Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. for lunch and 4 to 10 p.m. for dinner. It is also open from 4 to 10 p.m. on Sundays.
People can order for dine in or takeout. For those who use Doordash, it can be ordered for delivery.
