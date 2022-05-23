The family of U.S. Army veteran Spc. Daniel “Danny” George Hegarty, of Temple, was overwhelmed by the turnout at his “Unaccompanied Burial” on Wednesday at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery. Five members of Hegarty’s family made the trip from Arkansas following a story in the Killeen Daily Herald on May 17, notifying them of services. His sister Rosemary and husband Steve Sutton, their daughter Glenda Smallwood, and Hegarty’s brother Raymond Michael “Mike” and Mary Hegarty drove overnight to be at the funeral in Killeen.
“We are so very thankful for the response today,” Mike said during the service.
Dozens of people in attendance were able to shake the hand of family members and offer words of condolences for their loss. Many who spoke to them afterward were able to share their emotions as “brothers and sisters” in military service.
“This was definitely a ‘God thing,’” Smallwood said Sunday about the whirlwind trip to Bell County. She recalled that, in the hours after the services, they watched as her uncle’s coffin was lowered by cemetery personnel into his final resting place.
“We thank the staff and officials from the Veterans Land Office as well as from the cemetery for all of their assistance during this difficult time,” Rosemary said.
Later that afternoon, the family traveled to Temple where they learned Dan had been a patient at the VA Hospital until his death April 28 from complications of esophageal cancer.
“He was admitted on April 13, and received care for his physical symptoms and also comfort for his soul, from a number of dedicated people,” Smallwood said.
“It is a comfort to know that my brother was not alone when he passed; there was a chaplain and members of the nursing team on hand through it all,” Rosemary said. “Though we do not know their names or titles, our family received a blessing like no other from those who were with him in the days and hours before his death.”
“We want to thank those in Temple and Killeen for all they have done to support us during this time,” Smallwood said in an email to The Herald after seeing an article about an unaccompanied veteran burial early Tuesday. She recalled how the family learned of her uncle’s passing through an online post. With very little preparation, the five family members packed up and headed to Killeen.
“Thank you. ... Without your article, my family would not have known about his passing. Thank you for that. My mom and uncle will have closure,” Smallwood said in her email Tuesday.
