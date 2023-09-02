Sidewalk Mural5.JPG

On Saturday, Killeen Creators hosted a Asphalt Day event, they painted two crosswalks in Downtown Killeen. Volunteers stayed busy.

Perry Draper, a muralist, with Killeen Creators, and officials with Killeen’s Downtown Revitalization Committee partnered up with volunteers to do some asphalt art Saturday for two Killeen crosswalks.

Everyone was allowed to participate in the free downtown event.

Sidewalk Mural1.JPG

On Saturday, Killeen Creators hosted a Asphalt Day event, they painted two crosswalks in Downtown Killeen.
Sidewalk Mural4.JPG

During the Asphalt Day event hosted by Killeen Creators, Steven Tyler, far left, Essence Johnson, middle and Elijah Hudson painted more of the crosswalk.

Jholcomb@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7552

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.