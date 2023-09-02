Perry Draper, a muralist, with Killeen Creators, and officials with Killeen’s Downtown Revitalization Committee partnered up with volunteers to do some asphalt art Saturday for two Killeen crosswalks.
Everyone was allowed to participate in the free downtown event.
“A lot of the people returned but then we got some new people, too, which is also nice,” said Kristen Wright, founder for Killeen Creators, which also organized a mural painting the previous weekend in downtown Killeen.
Families, children and community members starting painting the crosswalk and pavement near it around 8 a.m. Saturday. There were snacks provided along with water bottles and T-shirts. They were hoping to finish the painting project by Saturday evening.
Draper wanted to use colors that would signify Killeen Creators’ main colors along with colors that would bring out happy energy in the downtown community.
“This time, I stuck with a design that was kind of simple and not too overly complex,” Draper said to KDH during the event. “Big swatches of color; that way little hands can get up in there and be like, ‘Oh, yeah we can do this’.”
The colors that were provided by Art & More Store in Killeen were sky blue, orange, yellow, dark blue, white and tan. The store also provided all the necessary equipment that the crew would be using, including paint brushes, tape, paint rollers and more.
Killeen Creators will be hosting multiple different events each week throughout September, along with regular group activities and garden workshops.
