Here is a list of closures and events going on in the Killeen area during the week of Thanksgiving.
Closures
Schools, businesses and municipal services will all experience interruptions in normal operating hours and activities due to the Thanksgiving holiday. Check this list for more information on how these changes may affect you.
City Offices and Facilities
Killeen: Closed Thursday and Friday
Harker Heights: Closed Thursday and Friday
Copperas Cove: Closed Thursday and Friday
Fort Hood: Thursday is a holiday and Friday is a training holiday
Lampasas: Closed Thursday and Friday
Belton: Closed Thursday and Friday
Gatesville: Closed Thursday and Friday
Nolanville: Closed Thursday and Friday
Salado: Closed Thursday and Friday
Trash Pick-Up Schedules
Killeen: Thursday routes will run one day early and collected Wednesday.
Harker Heights: One-day delay. Thursday routes will be collected Friday and Friday routes will be collected Saturday. Saturday routes remain unchanged.
Copperas Cove: One-day delay. Routes for Areas 7 and 8 will be picked up Friday. Commercial routes will be collected on the regularly scheduled day, except on Thursday.
Lampasas: One-day delay. Thursday routes will run Friday and Friday routes will run Saturday.
Nolanville: One-day delay. Thursday routes will be collected Friday.
Gatesville: One-day delay. Thursday routes will be collected Friday and Friday routes will be collected Saturday. Saturday routes remain unchanged.
Belton: One-day delay. Thursday routes will run Friday and Friday routes will run Saturday.
Independent School Districts
Killeen ISD: Closed Monday through Friday
Copperas Cove ISD: Closed Monday through Friday
Salado ISD: Closed Monday through Friday
Lampasas ISD: Closed Monday through Friday
Gatesville ISD: Closed Monday through Friday
Belton ISD: Closed Monday through Friday
Florence ISD: Closed Monday through Friday
Colleges
Central Texas College: Closed Monday through Friday
Texas A&M University-Central Texas: Closed Thursday and Friday, with early release at noon Wednesday
University of Mary Hardin-Baylor: Closed Wednesday through Friday
Temple College: Closed Wednesday through Friday
Businesses
H-E-B: All locations will close at noon Thursday. Curbside and home delivery will be available from 7 to 11 a.m. Thursday.
Walmart Supercenter: All locations will close at 11 p.m. Wednesday and reopen at 5 a.m. Friday.
Walmart Neighborhood Market: All locations will close at 11 p.m. Wednesday and reopen at 6 a.m. Friday.
Brookshire Brothers: Open until 2 p.m. Thursday
Meals
The B.O.S.S. (Better Opportunities Shoemaker Students) Mentor Program will host its 3rd annual Community Thanksgiving Dinner from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday at the Shoemaker High School cafeteria.
The event is free and open to all residents regardless of affiliation with the school.
Joker’s IceHouse Bar and Grill, 7900 S. Clear Creek Road in Killeen, will host a Thanksgiving Day potluck from noon to 8 p.m. Thursday. “We will have a Potluck stuff meal set up, if you bring something you get to eat for Free,” the business said in a Facebook post about the event. “Come cheers and give thanks with us. We are forever Thankful for our jobs, our community, and our amazing customers.”
Barrow Brewing Company, 108 Royal St., Salado, is hosting a Thanksgiving Potluck from 1 to 4 p.m. Nov. 25. All are welcome and encouraged to bring a dish to share. Barrow will also host a Thanksgiving Outdoor Movie Night featuring a showing of “A Christmas Story” at sunset later that day. Bring a blanket or lawn chair to sit on.
Moose Lodge 2179, 125 W. Veterans Memorial Blvd., is hosting a Thanksgiving Potluck at 3 p.m. Nov. 25. This event is open to members and qualified guests. Bring a side dish to share.
Alexander’s Craft Cocktails & Kitchen, 602 Center Circle, Salado, is hosting a special Thanksgiving Lunch with two seating times at 11 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. Nov. 25. Call 254-947-5554 to reserve a table.
Events
The 11th annual Carlson Law Firm Turkey Trot 5K Race will be at 8 a.m. Nov. 25 at Pepper Creek Trail, 546 N. Kegley Road, Temple. Same-day registration is $30 per participant. Go to https://bit.ly/3Dv4Uwu for more information.
Live and Let Liv Yoga, 2304 W. Stan Schlueter Loop, Killeen, is hosting its Attitude of Gratitude: A Thanks Giving Practice free yoga class at 9 a.m. Nov. 25. Go to www.liveandletlivyoga.com for more information.
Better Opportunities for Single Soldiers is hosting an NFL Thanksgiving Pajama Day from 3 to 8 p.m. Nov. 25 at 9212 Old Ironsides Ave., Fort Hood. There will be food, drinks, games, music, football, and a pajama contest at this free event. BOSS will also host a Thanksgiving Celebration Luncheon at 11 a.m. Nov. 26. This event is free and open to any single or unaccompanied soldier.
People’s Choice Worship Center, 1104 N. Fourth St. in Killeen, will host its Neighbors Feeding Neighbors event from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Nov. 25. This event is hosted in an effort to feed the local homeless population. The food will be prepared at the worship center and then distributed in the area. Monetary donations are also being accepted and can be sent to $natrixsolution on Cash App.To learn more about how to donate or volunteer, call Anthony Rodriquez at 254-702-3165 or Omega at 254-220-9777.
The 25th annual Nature in Lights trail is open from 5:30 to 11 p.m. every night through Jan. 2, 2022, including Thanksgiving, at the Belton Lake Outdoor Recreation Area. This drive-through holiday tradition features 5.5 miles of outdoor holiday light displays, Santa’s Village, and more.
Friends of the Central Texas State Cemetery are inviting volunteers to help lay wreaths on each grave at the Central Texas State Cemetery at 10 a.m. Nov. 27. Go to www.wreathsforvets.org for more information.
A Sami Show Merry Mistletoe Marketplace will be from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nov. 26 and 27, and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 28 at the Bell County Expo Center, 301 W. Loop 121, Belton. There will be handmade goods, art, jewelry, clothing, gifts, and more available for purchase. Admission is $7 per person and kids 12 and under are free.
The Beltonian Theatre, 219 E. Central Ave., Belton, will be hosting screenings of the holiday movie classic, “Home Alone 2: Lost in New York,” every day of Thanksgiving break from Nov. 22- 27. Go to http://thebeltoniantheatre.com/ for tickets and showtimes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.