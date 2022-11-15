Cars wound through the parking lot and down Second Street Tuesday as drivers lined up at 9 a.m. to receive Thanksgiving sacks with groceries from the Salvation Army in partnership with the Killeen Community Clinic.
With donations to local food banks down, and a shortage of resources available through the Central Texas Food Bank in Austin, this week’s distribution ran out quickly.
“We have about 100 sacks made up from the groceries we have,” said Salvation Army Auxiliary Capt. Dawn Beckham. “We had to use donated money to purchase groceries to get this many ready.”
It took less than 20 minutes for volunteers to distribute more than half of the hundred sacks, with a frozen turkey.
By 10 a.m. there were no more groceries inside the empty Salvation Army truck.
Distributions, which are scheduled once a month, are becoming smaller for a number of reasons, but particularly because of the lack of supplies available from the food bank in Austin.
“Any donations to your local food bank, to the Salvation Army, anywhere would help these people,” Beckham said. “We will have to turn people away today and that is so hard to tell them before the Thanksgiving holiday.”
Beckham counts on the tremendous help from volunteers who assist every month. Tuesday, members of the Chrome Cruisers Motorcycle Club and Airborne Motorcycle Club stood in the cold with smiles for everyone who waited in line.
