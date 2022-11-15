Cars wound through the parking lot and down Second Street Tuesday as drivers lined up at 9 a.m. to receive Thanksgiving sacks with groceries from the Salvation Army in partnership with the Killeen Community Clinic.

With donations to local food banks down, and a shortage of resources available through the Central Texas Food Bank in Austin, this week’s distribution ran out quickly.

janak@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7551

