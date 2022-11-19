Whether you’re looking for a chance to connect with the community while breaking bread, are in need of a hot meal this holiday season, or just want to skip the home cooking, the following list includes meals both free and paid to meet whatever your goals are this Thanksgiving.
Pre-Thanksgiving meals
The fourth annual Give Thanks and Share Your Blessings Community Meal will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Nov. 20 the Harker Heights Event Center, 710 Edwards Drive. The meal is free, but prospective attendees can reserve their spot by going to http://bit.ly/3UQZjsI. Call 254-702-8845 for more information.
VFW Post 3892, 201 VFW Drive in Harker Heights, will host its Thanksgiving Dinner and Blood Drive Nov. 20. The blood drive will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and the meal will be from 1 to 6 p.m. All are welcome to attend.
Temple First Church of the Nazarene, 5000 S. 31st St., will host its Thanksgiving Lunch at noon Nov. 20. Attendance is free but guests are encouraged to reserve a spot in advance at https://www.templefirst.com/event-details/thanksgiving-lunch.
The B.O.S.S. Mentor Program will host its fourth annual Community Thanksgiving Dinner from 2 to 6 p.m. Nov. 22 at the Shoemaker High School Cafeteria, 3302 Clear Creek Road, Killeen. This event is free and everyone is welcome. Email bossmentorshs@gmail.com for more information.
Let Us Do the Cooking is offering prepared take-home Thanksgiving meals. Orders must be placed by 5 p.m. Nov. 20, and pick up will be between 2 to 6 p.m. Nov. 23 at 11 S. Main St., Nolanville. Main dishes such as turkey and ham, classic Thanksgiving side dishes, and desserts are available for purchase. Go to https://www.takehometuesday.com to place an order. Call 254-554-2665 or email admin@letusdothecooking.com for more information.
Fort Hood will celebrate its annual Thanksgiving holiday meal competition at six of its dining facilities on Nov. 22. Families and military retirees are invited to purchase a Thanksgiving meal for $10.05 at any of the dining facilities from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 22. The Third Armored Corps and Fort Hood Command teams will then judge the traditional Thanksgiving meal to recognize dining facilities staff for their performance in support of the holiday. The dining facilities will be judged on display and dining area appearance, food service operations, and personnel.
Thanksgiving Day meals
Jesus Hope and Love Mission, 818 N.Fourth St. in Killeen, will host its 13th annual free Thanksgiving Day Dinner for the Community from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Nov. 24. Anyone is invited to attend. Volunteers are asked to come to the mission between 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 21 and 22 to apply for registration. Donations will also be accepted during this time. Call 254-291-2314 for more information.
The Better Opportunities for Single Soldiers Thanksgiving Pajama Luncheon will be from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 24 at BOSS Headquarters, 9212 Old Ironsides Ave., Fort Hood. This event is free and open to all service members. There will be food, door prizes, and games. Call 254-287-6116 for questions.
The Stagecoach Restaurant will welcome diners to celebrate Thanksgiving from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 24 at the Shady Villa Hotel, 416 S. Main St., Salado. A buffet of holiday classics like hushpuppies, deviled eggs, sage turkey breast with brown gravy, green beans, cornbread stuffing, pecan pie, pumpkin mousse, and more will be featured. Cost is $58 per person, and $26 for children ages 5 to 12.
Barrow Brewing Company, 108 Royal St. in Salado, will host its annual Thanksgiving Potluck from 1 to 4 p.m. Nov. 24. Turkey will be provided, and guests can bring a side to share. Those that bring two canned good donations can receive a free pint of beer. Go to https://bit.ly/3Ohnmih to sign up and notify others on what you will be bringing.
The Tilted Kilt Pub and Eatery, 2900 E. Central Texas Expressway in Killeen, will offer a free Thanksgiving meal for all active-duty military with a valid military ID starting at 3 p.m. Nov. 24 while supplies last. Dependents are welcome to attend, but are not eligible for the free meal.
Post-Thanksgiving meals
FoxDog, 209 N. Seventh St. in Temple, is hosting A Very FoxDog Post Thanksgiving Feast from 5 to 7 p.m. Nov. 25. Turkey will be provided and guests are invited to bring a side or dessert to share.
The 15th annual H-E-B Feast of Sharing meal will be from 3:30 to 8 p.m. Dec. 13 at the Killeen Civic and Conference Center, 3601 S. W.S. Young Drive. H-E-B holds more than 30 dinners every year across Texas and Mexico, between November and December.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.